Letters to the editor: Woman gets sprayed with bear mace for running over a chicken

Real killer

Sir — Some humans are more feral than animals are supposed to be. A woman in Florida, named Cynthia Dias Sosa, had graciously decided to stop her car in order to let a chicken cross the road when another woman sped past her, running over the poor bird. This enraged Sosa so much that she chased the other driver down and sprayed her with bear mace. Sosa was subsequently pulled over by the police and charged with aggravated battery. While she should not have resorted to a physical attack, it must be admitted that humans are careless regarding the lives of animals as there are usually no serious consequences for cruelty towards them. This is especially true of smaller animals that are not seen as precious enough to save unlike bigger creatures like lions and tigers.

Anita Biswas,

Calcutta

Powerful legacy

Sir — V.S. Achuthanandan breathed his last on July 21 in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 101 (“Lion in winter: Rebel ex-CM VS dies at 101”, July 22). A distinguished communist leader, Achuthanandan served as Kerala’s chief minister from 2006 to 2011 and spent 15 years as the leader of the Opposition. He was a member of the legislative assembly for 35 years. In 1964, he and other prominent leaders of that era, such as E.M.S. Namboodiripad and A.K. Gopalan, left the Communist Party of India and formed the Communist Party of India (Marxist). History will remember him as a true comrade.

Haridasan Rajan,

Kozhikode

Sir — The veteran communist leader and former chief minister of Kerala, V.S. Achuthanandan, rose from humble beginnings to become a flagbearer of the Left in Kerala and a tireless crusader for the rights of the marginalised. His unwavering commitment to social justice and land reforms, as well as his fearless stand against corruption earned him the respect and the admiration of millions. His leadership was marked by integrity, simplicity, and an unyielding dedication to communist principles.

K.A. Solaman,

Alappuzha, Kerala

Sir — A colossus in the political landscape of Kerala, V.S. Achuthanandan had endeared himself to the masses with his relentless fight against social injustice, corruption and land mafias. A politician shaped by struggles and agitations, the communist luminary maintained a streak of rebellion throughout his life. While he was instrumental in scripting victories for the Left Democratic Front and was made the chief minister of Kerala, his term as the leader of the Opposition was a watershed moment in his political career.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — V.S. Achutha­nan­dan’s death marks the end of an era. Achuthanandan’s political career was never free from controversy. His outspokenness, sharp tongue, and refusal to toe the party line often earned him both praise and censure. He remained a deeply respected figure in Kerala for his simplicity, transparency and unwavering commitment to public service.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — A lifelong crusader for the rights of the marginalised, V.S. Achutha­nan­dan remained an incorruptible icon in Indian politics. As the chief minister of Kerala, his integrity and commitment to public welfare won him admiration across the ideological spectrum. A staunch nationalist who never compromised on principles, he was a rare blend of Marxist conviction and democratic temperament. His efforts towards land reforms and against corruption, not to mention his moral clarity, will remain exemplary.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

Sir — V.S. Achuthanandan leaves behind a towering legacy. His extraordinary life, stretching from anti-colonial resistance to modern statecraft, cements his place as a titan of politics.

U. Mangalasseri,

Malappuram, Kerala

Sir — With the demise of V.S. Achuthanandan, Indian politics has lost a charismatic and strong leader who dedicated his whole life to the masses. His legacy is a reminder that to be a leader means to serve the masses, irrespective of party and ideology. One of the last surviving comrades of the CPI(M)’s founding generation, he will remain etched in the hearts of the common people as a campaigner for social justice and workers’ rights.

M. Pradyu,

Kannur

Sir — The passing of V.S. Achuthanandan marks the departure of one of independent India’s most uncompromising public figures. His journey from being an orphan and a weaver’s apprentice to the chief minister of Kerala was shaped by perseverance and unyielding principles. He was a rare politician who led by example. As chief minister, he ordered a crackdown on encroachments in Munnar, taking on powerful land mafias without hesitation. He never used politics for personal gain.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Tactfully handled

Sir — The British F-35B stealth fighter jet that had been stranded in Kerala for over five weeks has finally taken off after a complex hydraulic fault was rectified. A 24-member team, including 14 technical experts from the Royal Air Force, was flown in to repair it, demonstrating the United Kingdom’s concern for its prized, $100-million asset. Throughout the time when the jet was in India, the aircraft was never left unattended. Remarkably, it was kept in the open, not in a hangar, to allow satellite monitoring and none other than the UK team touched it. This strict protocol reflects the seriousness with which such high-value defence assets are handled.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — India should be congratulated for its diplomatic handling of the situation involving the grounded British jet.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta