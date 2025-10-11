Letters to the editor: Travellers are flying to luxury retreats for 'napcations'

Sleep in peace

Sir — Sleep, the one thing that humans mastered long before electricity, now comes with a price tag and a wellness consultant. Travellers are flying to luxury retreats for

‘napcations’ where Artificial Intelligence-assisted mattresses, lavender oil rituals, and magnesium teas promise the sleep that real life has apparently stolen. It is remarkable how something once natural now needs expert supervision and a spa package. Perhaps the real cure lies not in hot-massages goggles or sound baths but in switching off the phone, drawing the curtains, and letting the body do its own thing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Defender of peace

Sir — The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 has been awarded to the Venezuelan politician, María Corina Machado. The Norwegian Nobel Committee honoured her work towards promoting democratic rights in Venezuela and guiding a just transition in the direction of democracy. Machado has faced threats, limitations, and exile pressures yet remained in her country rather than fleeing. That resolve carries symbolic weight far beyond Venezuela’s borders, conveying to autocrats everywhere that leaders may survive repression by staying committed to principles. The prize places her among global defenders of freedom and raises expectations for international pressure on Venezuela.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Sir — María Corina Machado winning the Nobel Peace Prize should be cause for celebration. The NNC recognised her bravery and organisational skills in uniting the Opposition in Venezuela. She has been disqualified from political participation by State institutions and compelled into hiding. Her popularity among some sectors is clear. However, the prize will intensify debate over external influence versus local agency in Venezuela’s struggle.

Sourav Ash,

Calcutta

Sir — This year’s Nobel Peace Prize signals the importance of democracy’s defenders beyond war zones. In Venezuela, suppression of civil rights, exclusion from elections and violence against protesters have been consistent tools of control. María Corina Machado has shown that resistance may take many forms, not always armed conflict. Her recognition underscores that peace and democracy are inseparable. The prize does not resolve Venezuela’s crisis but it could strengthen moral pressure on Nicolás Maduro’s regime.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Sir — Some analysts warn that María Corina Machado is not a typical peace laureate. That observation does not diminish the significance of her award. Peace does not always arrive through calm diplomacy. In contested regimes, dissent must sometimes take assertive forms. Awarding her the prize affirms that struggle against autocracy is integral to the Nobel’s vision, if pursued non-violently.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Checks needed

Sir — Kerala’s decision to amend the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 would shift key powers over wildlife regulation from the Union to the state. The proposed Bill would allow Kerala to declare a Schedule II animal as “vermin” in defined areas and for periods, and empower the chief wildlife warden to kill, tranquillise, capture or translocate an animal that has caused severe injury. Such powers reflect the pressure of escalating human-wildlife conflict in Kerala as well as expose how federalism collides with ecological limits. The state must frame transparent safeguards, accountability, and explore meaningful non-lethal options before wielding authority. Kerala must invest more in fences around farms and other deterrents to man-animal conflict like early warning systems, habitat restoration and relocation protocols.

Koustabh Sengupta,

Calcutta