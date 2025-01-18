Letters to the Editor: Thief steals kiss from woman after finding no valuables at her residence

Rogue lips

Sir — If films are to be believed, there is nothing as romantic as a stolen kiss. Kissing someone out of an uncontrollable passion when the recipient is least anticipating it and thus cannot consent to the kiss rarely results in a disaster on screen. On the contrary, it usually marks the onset of a romance. In a bizarre real-life incident, a thief recently broke into a woman’s flat in Mumbai and, not finding anything valuable, stole a kiss from her and fled. Unlike in films, the ac­cused stands charged with attempted robbery and mo­lestation. Perhaps it is time movies reflect the real repercussions of stolen kisses.

Namrata Aggarwal, Delhi

Glimmer of hope

Sir — The ceasefire agreement reached between Israel and Hamas after months of mediation by Qatar, Egypt, and the United States of America is welcome (“Gaza rivals agree to ceasefire”, Jan 16). While the deal was not immediately approved by the Israeli cabinet, it provides a glimmer of hope that the devastating, 15-month war in Gaza which has killed more than 45,000 Palestinians, displaced millions, and unleashed an unprecedented humanitarian crisis will finally come to an end.

Both Israel and Hamas must honour the ceasefire that promises the release of dozens of hostages by Hamas in phases in exchange for the liberation of Palestinian prisoners in Israel. However, the global community must not forget about the need for the creation of an independent Palestinian State to usher in permanent peace in the Middle East.

M. Jeyaram, Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — If the ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas is approved and successfully implemented, it could halt the fighting which has left almost all of Gaza in ruins and displaced most of the enclave’s 2.3 million people (“At last”, Jan 17). The exchange of hostages lies at the heart of the deal. It is hoped that the agreement will also enable a sustained supply of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Ramesh G. Jethwani, Bengaluru

Sir — With the negotiators of Israel and Hamas agreeing to a ceasefire deal, a vital window for much-needed humanitarian aid has been opened for Gaza. Palestinians can hope that the daily bombing by Israel which has killed more than 45,000 people in the past 15 months will finally come to an end.

This has perhaps been the bloodiest and most destructive war ever fought between Israel and Hamas, one that has not only transformed the wider Middle East but also resurrected the decades-old Israel-Palestine conflict, which is at the heart of the turmoil. One hopes the healing process begins soon.

Ranganathan Sivakumar, Chennai

Sir — Encouraging news has emerged from the Middle East. Efforts for a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages had been underway for a long time. Recently, Hamas posted a video showing a 19-year-old Israeli captive, Liri Albag, who was taken hostage along with six other female soldiers during Hamas’s attack on October 7, 2023. In the video, Albag appealed to the Israeli prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, to fast-track the ceasefire. The proposed deal thus offers a ray of hope to the Israeli hostages.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar, Mumbai

Visible cracks

Sir — The INDIA bloc is facing an existential threat (“Knives out”, Jan 14). The coalition, which was formed to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, seems to have outlived its purpose. Perhaps the setbacks in the Maharashtra and the Haryana state elections have become the triggers for the internal strife. The differences within the bloc on issues like electronic voting machines and the role of Rahul Gandhi as the leader of the Opposition show how quickly cracks can develop in an alliance based on electoral aspirations and not ideals.

Khokan Das, Calcutta