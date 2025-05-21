Letters to the editor: The semicolon is vanishing from modern prose

Brief pause

Sir — The semicolon — that refined intermediary between the comma and the full stop — is vanishing from modern prose. A study by Babbel, a language-learning platform, confirms that its usage has halved in the past 25 years. Once favoured by the likes of Jane Austen, Charles Dickens and Virginia Woolf, the semicolon enabled complexity without convolution — a quiet pause that invited reflection rather than interruption. This retreat signals more than typographic change; it marks a decline in literary patience. In an age governed by emojis, abbreviations and algorithmic brevity, the semicolon appears anachronistic. Language will evolve, as it must. But the loss of the semicolon invites us to pause, briefly, and contemplate where this evolution is leading.

Kamal Basu,

Calcutta

Ominous sign

Sir — The arrest of M.A.A. Khan, a professor at Ashoka University, for his legitimate comment on the hypocrisy of Indians with regard to celebrating Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the public face of Operation Sindoor, but mistrusting Muslims strikes at the very foundation of democratic freedoms (“Two faces”, May 20). Universities ought to serve as bastions of critical inquiry, not extensions of the State machinery. The punitive action against Khan, coupled with institutional silence, bodes ill for the future of scholarship in India.

T. Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

Sir — The disparity in the treatment of M.A.A. Khan and the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, Vijay Shah, is glaring. One has been arrested for expressing a perfectly logical opinion and the other roams free after making the most disparaging and heinous comment. While the Supreme Court has ordered an investigation into Shah’s comment, his party has taken no action against him. The selective application of law undermines trust in democratic institutions and exposes an alarming pattern of political partiality.

Muhammad Arshad,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Patriotism must not be weaponised to silence dissent. M.A.A. Khan’s critique was clearly directed at institutional hypocrisy, not national integrity. True devotion to one’s country lies in defending its democratic values, including the right to express uncomfortable truths.

Hasnain Sheikh,

New Delhi

Sir — Ashoka University’s decision to distance itself from the views of its faculty member reflects institutional cowardice. In moments that demand moral clarity, the retreat into neutrality amounts to complicity with those in the wrong. Universities must defend the voices that challenge orthodoxy, not abandon them under pressure.

Arun Gupta,

Calcutta

Sir — The alacrity with which the police acted on complaints from a BJP Yuva Morcha leader against M.A.A. Khan reveals the deep entanglement of law enforcement with partisan politics. Such actions corrode public confidence and convert a supposedly impartial system into a tool of intimidation.

A.K. Sen,

Nadia

Erroneous plan

Sir — The argument that Italy deserves Grand Slam status due to some recent successes is tenuous. Player rankings fluctuate. Admittedly, Jannik Sinner is the Number One men’s player in the world and his compatriot, Jasmine Paolini, just won the Italian Open women’s singles title, but tournament status must rest on enduring factors, not fleeting form. Prestige cannot be conferred on the basis of temporary dominance.

Indranil Sanyal,

Calcutta

Sir — The prestige of the four Grand Slams stems not only from history but also from consistent global appeal and the distinct surfaces on which they are played. The Italian Open, however impressive, risks diluting this carefully maintained balance. Tennis thrives on tradition and altering its pinnacle events would destabilise a century-old structure without sufficient cause.

Rimika Chattopadhyay,

Calcutta

Sir — Introducing a fifth Grand Slam on clay so close to Roland Garros would create logistical redundancy. Player fatigue is already a serious concern. Two major clay events within weeks of each other would overburden athletes and undermine competitive integrity rather than enhance the tennis’s global profile.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Summer respite

Sir — The near absence of heat waves this summer — while Calcutta is particularly hot right now it is not technically in the midst of a heat wave — is a remarkable deviation from recent trends. Given the intensifying climate crisis, such reprieves are rare and worth studying in depth. Understanding the meteorological factors involved could help refine India’s climate preparedness strategies.

Q.A. Qasmi,

Mumbai

Sir — The increased frequency of western disturbances has brought unexpected rainfall and relief from scorching temperatures. This shift in atmospheric patterns deserves attention not just for its immediate effects but for what it may indicate about evolving climatic behaviour in South Asia.

Shyamal Thakur,

East Burdwan

Fertile ground

Sir — The revival of the Shirui Lily Festival in Manipur after two years is both a cultural assertion and a hopeful gesture. While safety remains a concern, this event can be a bridge between divided communities. Manipur’s administration, under president’s rule, must see this festival as a test case for restoring everyday civility.

Bishwanath Kundu,

Calcutta