Letters to the editor: The election of a pope with a degree in mathematics presents a fascinating conundrum

Spiritual logic

Sir — Pope Leo XIV is a tennis-loving, Wordle-playing, former mathematics major from Villanova University. The election of a pope with a degree in mathematics presents a fascinating conundrum. Faith and reason are often portrayed as opposing forces; yet this appointment suggests a more harmonious relationship. Mathematics, the language of logic and structure, may seem distant from spiritual matters. However, its precision and clarity can offer valuable insights into philosophical and theological questions. This development challenges long-standing assumptions and invites deeper reflection on the compatibility of analytical thinking with religious belief. Perhaps it signals a future where intellect and spirituality need not be in conflict.

A.K. Sen,

Calcutta

Blinded by hate

Sir — The Indian foreign secretary, Vikram Misri, was India’s face during the recent conflict with Pakistan. This seasoned diplomat was targeted later when the two countries announced a ceasefire. Trolls did not even spare his family members and Misri had to lock his social media account. He was only conveying the government’s decision which is part of his job. Such vitriol undermines

the integrity of public service. Civil servants operate under political mandates and do not set national policy. The abuse directed at Misri and his family is a form of cruelty. If this becomes the norm, professionals will hesitate to serve in sensitive roles. Safeguarding civil servants from online mobs is essential to preserving institutional stability. Those spreading such hatred should face legal consequences. A democracy cannot function when its officials are punished merely for doing

their duty.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — The targeting of Vikram Misri after a policy announcement is symptomatic of a wider erosion in the civic discourse. Civil servants must remain above partisan attacks, yet digital mobs now direct hatred toward individuals simply executing government policy. Doxxing and threats against Misri’s daughter are particularly appalling. Such behaviour warrants immediate investigation and prosecution. This is not free speech; it is harassment. A State that allows public servants to be intimidated will deter competent individuals from serving in such roles. Respect for the bureaucracy is crucial to functional governance. It is time for strong action against those who blur the line between dissent and destruction.

Purnendu Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — What happened to Vikram Misri is a sign of a democracy under strain. Rather than engaging in informed criticism, sections of the public indulged in personal abuse, threats, and misinformation. The fact that his family was dragged into the storm reveals a deep-rooted intolerance for reasoned diplomacy. Misri represented India with skill and experience; he was not the policy-maker, merely the messenger. A society that punishes moderation and rewards outrage risks silencing its most rational voices. Protection for civil servants must become a policy priority before another official is similarly sacrificed.

Sofikul Islam,

Guwahati

Sir — The trolling of Vikram Misri comes after India consciously projected an inclusive national identity during the conflict with Pakistan. Muslim officers were promoted as national representatives, emphasising unity over religious division. Misri’s moderation should have been applauded. Instead, he became a scapegoat for fanatics who resent anything resembling tolerance. The abuse he received contradicts the very values India sought to defend. If secularism and dignity are to remain pillars of the Republic, such attacks must be countered, not ignored.

Ratna Dey,

Calcutta

Sir — Vikram Misri’s public service record speaks volumes — 35 years of diplomacy through some of India’s toughest geopolitical moments. Yet none of that was enough to shield him from mob abuse when he announced a ceasefire between India and Pakistan. He did not decide it, merely relayed it. The attack on his daughter exemplifies how far political aggression has descended. Civil servants must be protected from such harassment. Their neutrality and professionalism depend on it. Governments must uphold the dignity of those serving beneath them or risk politicising every institution. India cannot afford to lose talent because the cost of duty becomes personal ruin.

Yash Raj Kumar,

Patna

Pause and reflect

Sir — The pause in the tariff war between the United States of America and China is welcome but it is far from being a resolution. While both countries have rolled back escalated tariffs, the remaining levies still burden consumers and disrupt global trade. The origin of this conflict — opioid deaths and trade imbalances — remains unresolved. Tariffs are a blunt tool in addressing complex public health and economic challenges. Prolonged uncertainty harms investor confidence and global supply chains alike. This pause must become a platform for constructive dialogue. Lasting stability requires diplomacy, not brinkmanship, especially between the world’s two largest economies.

Janga Bahadur Sunuwar,

Siliguri

Sir — The bluster of the US president, Donald Trump, over China has ended, predictably, in a climbdown disguised as strategy. After loud proclamations about economic strength and tough talk on fentanyl, what remains is a self-inflicted slowdown and a sheepish roll-back of tariffs. The art of the deal now seems to involve inflicting damage, then applauding its partial reversal. Trump’s retreat under the weight of economic reality is thinly veiled. This episode proves that tariff tantrums are no substitute for coherent trade policy.

Rupali Barwani,

Raichur