Letters to the editor: The chance to observe Saturn's ‘ring crossing’ feels like welcome relief

Celestial spectacle

Sir — Saturn will soon come into clearer view with its rings appearing to vanish in a phenomenon known as ‘ring crossing’, an event that takes place only once every 15 years. It is rare to have the chance to witness a natural spectacle that requires no ticket. The rings will not actually disappear but their edge-on view makes them almost invisible to the eye. The chance to observe Saturn putting on a show feels like welcome relief. Stepping outside to see this play of light is a reminder that the universe carries on regardless of human quarrels, however loud they may be. That is a strangely reassuring thought.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Costly cure

Sir — India is now battling both under-nutrition and rising obesity, with many Indians being metabolically unhealthy despite normal weight. But the introduction of semaglutide drugs has changed the market, offering rapid results in weight loss and sugar control. However, the drug’s cost of nearly Rs 2,00,000 a year makes it a luxury treatment, not a public health solution. Cheaper strategies like diet, exercise, and prevention programmes cannot be sidelined. Without regulation and equitable access, the drug risks widening the gap between wealthy urban users and neglected rural patients.

Zakir Hussain,

Kazipet, Telangana

Sir — The fascination with GLP-1 drugs risks turning obesity into a condition treated only by needles. Rapid results are attractive but drugs cannot replace preventive habits like healthy eating, walking or yoga. High prices mean these weight-loss drug will remain a status symbol until generics arrive. In the meantime, the government must prioritise affordable, community-level nutrition and exercise programmes. If policymakers chase pharmaceutical shortcuts, India may end up with healthier bank accounts for drug companies and sicker citizens burdened with side effects.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — Semaglutide has proven effective in reducing weight, controlling blood sugar, and lowering cardiovascular risk. Yet it has serious side-effects, ranging from gallbladder disease to loss of lean muscle mass. The drug is being promoted as a lifestyle solution when, in fact, it should be prescribed only for patients with obesity and diabetes who fail lifestyle therapies.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

East Burdwan

Precious heritage

Sir — Calcutta’s tram system is being dismantled without transparency or

statutory consultation. Under Article 21, the Right to Life includes a healthy environment and participatory governance. The Supreme Court has held that economic expediency cannot override cultural or environmental preservation. The National Green Tribunal’s Clean Air Plan also prioritises zero-emission transport like trams. Ignoring these directives is unconstitutional. Once designated for public use, infrastructure cannot be casually surrendered to real estate. Judicial oversight must now ensure accountability before Calcutta’s civic heritage is destroyed in silence.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — The retreat of Calcutta’s tram system is baffling at a time of severe air pollution. Vehicles contribute nearly half of nitrogen oxides and a third of particulate matter in the city. Studies show tram expansion could reduce particulate matter by up to 20% in key corridors. International experience, from Bordeaux to Melbourne, confirms their role in cleaner air and lower emissions. Instead of dismantling tracks, the state should modernise the system and integrate it with buses and the Metro. Public health demands climate-friendly transport, not symbolic tokenism. Trams are safe, accessible, and inclusive for elderly and disabled commuters.

Shatadru Ghosh,

Calcutta