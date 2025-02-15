Letters to the Editor: Thanks to science, the 'perfect baby' will become a reality

Flawed plan

Sir — While the concept of a ‘perfect baby’ is unattainable, parents, nevertheless, strive to achieve the best qualities in their children. But science seems to be inching closer to making the perfect baby a reality. Scientists have come up with in-vitro gametogenesis, a reproduction technique that will soon allow infertile parents to have biological children by selecting embryos with the perfect genetic traits like physical attributes and intelligence. But such perfect babies will exacerbate the already stiff rat race for higher standards. Instead of pursuing perfection, humans might fare better by embracing their flaws.

Akhil Anand, Noida

Big relief

Sir — The recent executive order by the president of the United States of America, Donald Trump, to pause the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act raises an alarm about his administration’s willingness to combat corruption (“Trump pause on law used to indict Adani”, Feb 12). The Joe Biden-led administration had used the provisions of the FCPA to initiate a bribery investigation against the Adani Group.

Trump’s decision, which came prior to Narendra Modi’s visit to the US, seems like an act of favour towards the Gautam Adani-led conglomerate. It also signals a shift in American foreign policy that appears to prioritise corporate interests and political favours over justice. This action compromises the US’s standing as a global leader in corporate accountability.

Nilachal Roy, Siliguri

Sir — Donald Trump’s order pausing the enforcement of the FCPA is supposedly aimed at restoring the US’s economic competitiveness. The FCPA has been central to several high-profile department of justice cases. The indictment of Gautam Adani and his nephew, Sagar Adani, on bribery charges is a recent example. Previously, Hindenburg Research had also accused the Adani Group of stock manipulation and corporate fraud, suggesting possible corrupt dealings with foreign officials. Trump’s decision effectively stalls any legal action against Adani in the US.

S.S. Paul, Nadia

Sir — The Donald Trump administration’s decision to halt the FCPA’s enforcement may have been influenced by the business interests of the members of his government, notably Elon Musk. The Musk-led department of government efficiency has been granted access to the sensitive federal payment system, raising concerns about the mixing of corporate interests and government policy. Trump’s executive order will have implications for the ongoing legal proceedings against Gautam Adani. The move undermines global anti-corruption efforts and warrants scrutiny.

Gopalaswamy J., Chennai

Sir —The adage, a friend in need is a friend indeed, can be applied to Donald Trump’s decision on the FCPA, which will provide relief to Gautam Adani, an ally of Narendra Modi. The nexus between Modi and Adani is common knowledge. Modi also boasts about his friendship with Trump. Trump’s executive order to pause a half-a-century-old law just before he met Modi thus reveals the bonhomie between the heads of the two democracies.

Jahar Saha, Calcutta

Control code

Sir — The Uttarakhand government recently released the Uniform Civil Code Rules for regulating live-in relationships. These stipulate the registration of such relationships through a lengthy documentation process and a need for prior permission from a priest in these cases. While there is a need to recognise live-in relationships and provide safeguards to the couples, the rules could be weaponised to interfere in inter-caste relationships and infringe upon privacy.

Subhranshu Roy, Patna