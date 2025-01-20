Letters to the Editor: Spotlight on the world experiencing a typewriter renaissance

Thoughtful clacking

Sir — The world is experiencing a typewriter renaissance. Taylor Swift captures the romance and allure of typewriters in her music videos; retro typewriter fonts dominate Instagram; Tom Hanks is showcasing vintage typewriters from his personal collection at a New York exhibition, while customers are flocking to specialty shops craving something more real than pixels. This resurgence reflects a more profound cultural shift. Unlike digital devices, one cannot just delete and start over on a typewriter. One has to think about every word. In an era of rapid-fire texts and tweets, people are clearly yearning for more deliberated forms of communication.

Debarati Sanyal, Calcutta

Extreme view

Sir — The recent remarks by the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, about the Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s capture of State institutions should be taken seriously (“A State of war”, Jan 16). In a democracy, it is essential that the Opposition voices concerns about the centralisation of power and the erosion of independent institutions. While some may see his comments as extreme, they highlight the broader issue of the ruling party’s overreach into the judiciary, the media, and the Election Commission of India. Rahul Gandhi’s criticism is a call for vigilance to preserve India’s pluralistic and democratic ethos.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The claim that the BJP has captured all State institutions, is problematic. While concerns about institutional integrity are legitimate, labelling the entire system as rigged without solid evidence undermines the credibility of the Opposition. Such statements may alienate moderates and limit the space for constructive dialogue. The focus should be on presenting alternatives to the government’s policies, not on fostering defeatism.

Murtaza Ahmad, Calcutta

Sir — Rahul Gandhi’s recent comparison of the BJP to the ‘Indian State’ is concerning. By conflating a political party with the State itself, he failed to address the nuanced realities of governance. India is a democracy with numerous checks and balances and while the BJP’s actions may deserve scrutiny, it is vital to separate party politics from the functioning of State institutions. Rahul Gandhi’s oversimplification could limit his ability to lead a complex, diverse political system effectively.

R.S. Narula, Patiala, Punjab

Sir — A pessimistic oversimplification such as the one made by Rahul Gandhi recently is disappointing. Such statements risk alienating supporters and undermine the Opposition’s role. A more nuanced, hopeful approach is necessary for meaningful political engagement and to reinvigorate democracy.

Indranil Sanyal, Calcutta

Extend support

Sir — The recent Supreme Court judgment uphol­ding a wife’s right to maintenance regardless of her refusal to cohabit highlights a crucial aspect of matrimonial law: protecting women from economic vulnerability. While some critics claim that maintenance laws are weaponised, the reality is that many women in India suffer from domestic abuse and economic deprivation. The court’s decision reminds us of the law’s intent to shield women from destitution. Given the social and the economic barriers many women face, this ruling offers necessary legal protection, reaffirming a woman’s right to maintenance even in the face of marital strife.

Romana Ahmed, Calcutta

Sir — Marital maintenance laws are not about favouritism but about safeguarding women from economic hardship, particularly when faced with a breakdown in the marriage. The Supreme Court’s decision recognises the everyday struggles of women who often face abuse and neglect within marriages. This ruling provides much-needed relief, ensuring women are not left without sustenance, even if they refuse to return to a toxic home. It underscores the importance of nuanced legal protection.

Sanjukta Dasgupta, Calcutta

Unique ailment

Sir — A report in The Lancet highlights the dangers of over-relying on the Body Mass Index as a measure of health. The BMI fails to account for fat distribution or other health factors, leading to misdiagnoses. It perpetuates harmful myths about body image and reduces health to numbers. A more nuanced, individual approach is essential to accurately assess health and dispel these misconceptions. One diagnosis does not fit all.

M. Pradyu, Kannur, Kerala

Sir — The Lancet’s call for a rethinking of BMI as a diagnostic tool is long overdue. The BMI does not accurately reflect an individual’s health or fat distribution, often leading to both overdiagnosis and underdiagnosis. We must move beyond simplistic measurements and adopt a more comprehensive approach to health, one that considers each person’s unique circumstances. Every individual is a unique constellation of genes, other biological variables and socio-economic conditions.

Junainah Javed, Calcutta