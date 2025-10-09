Letters to the editor: Renewable Power Institute suggests bald men can soon serve as natural solar reflectors

Shiny idea

Sir — It seems that the next big breakthrough in renewable energy may come not from laboratories but from barbershops. The Renewable Power Institute suggests bald men could soon serve as natural solar reflectors, connecting themselves to local power grids via Wi-Fi. The image of shiny heads catching sunlight for the greater good feels straight out of science fiction. Yet, there is an odd elegance to the idea. Imagine office rooftops dotted with reclining volunteers, quietly generating electricity while reading the newspaper. It could be the first time in history that losing hair adds value to the planet’s future. Of course, questions remain about whether hair tonic will now be classified as a waste of renewable energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rima Roy,

Calcutta

Prejudicial rage

Sir — An advocate threw a shoe at the chief justice of India, B.R. Gavai, inside the Supreme Court (“Shoe flung at CJI in court”, Oct 7). This incident reveals how hatred has entered even the highest institutions in India. The attacker’s cry about “sanatan ka apmaan” was not an act of faith but a performance of prejudice. The CJI’s composure — he asked everyone to “just ignore it” — stood in contrast to the rage that he faced. The larger concern is not the shoe that was thrown but the mindset that felt justified in doing so. It is a warning that civility is slipping from our public life.

Kiran Agarwal,

Calcutta

Sir — The attack on the CJI should not be dismissed as an isolated incident. The discomfort with his presence on the bench as a Dalit judge runs deeper than one man’s outburst. Caste does not vanish in a courtroom lined with black coats and Latin maxims. It only takes on a new form. The anger directed at him was not legal protest; it was a public assertion of the errant lawyer’s caste prejudice. It reminded the country that equality on paper does not always find acceptance

in practice.

Haran Chandra Mandal,

Calcutta

Sir — The constant invocation of hurt religious sentiments has become a convenient justification for hostility. Every public debate now risks offence. The incident involving B.R. Gavai reflects that those who claim to defend faith often end up disgracing it. The ease with which religion is weaponised against individuals should alarm anyone who values reason. A society that treats outrage as virtue will soon forget the difference between belief and bigotry.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Bengaluru

Sir — B.R. Ambedkar had described caste as a system of graded inequality and the recent incident at the Supreme Court proves his point. The act of hurling a shoe at a Dalit CJI is part of a mindset that believes in a caste hierarchy that punishes those who rise above their assigned place. The Constitution promises dignity, but society still negotiates everyday life through prejudice. The lesson here is not legal but moral.

Kamal Laddha,

Bengaluru

Traditional line

Sir — Sanae Takaichi’s rise to Japan’s top office has been hailed as a milestone for women in politics (“Japan set to get first female PM”, Oct 5). Yet it reflects the Liberal Democratic Party’s instinct for survival more than a social shift. The choice of a staunch conservative after electoral setbacks reveals a desire for stability, not transformation. The LDP has chosen continuity under a new face. Her leadership will be judged not by her gender but by her ability to steady a fractious party and address public concerns about jobs and living costs.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The victory of Sanae Takaichi confirms that ideological continuity still defines Japan’s ruling party. Her alignment with Shinzo Abe’s nationalist camp ensures that core conservative voters feel secure. Visits to the Yasukuni Shrine and calls for higher defence spending signal loyalty to tradition. This may protect her from internal dissent but risks alienating regional partners. Japan’s strength has always rested on balance, not bravado. Her test will be to maintain firmness without fuelling diplomatic friction.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Strategic choice

Sir — Pakistan has delivered its first shipment of rare earth and critical minerals to the United States of America. This step marks a milestone in the bilateral relationship between the two countries and signals Pakistan’s entry into the global supply chain for essential industrial materials. The shipment of antimony, copper concentrate, and rare earth elements demonstrates the country’s potential as a strategic mineral supplier. It also opens the door to investment in processing facilities, technology sharing, and job creation. If Pakistan is clever, this could be a way to turn around its economy.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — India’s challenge has never been the availability of rare earth minerals but their processing into high-value products (“A quiet revolution”, Oct 8). Separation of tightly bound elements and the manufacturing of end-use materials require advanced techniques. Initiatives such as the Production-Linked Incentive Scheme and consortia between industry and academia aim to bridge this gap. Research into hydrometallurgical recycling and microbial extraction demonstrates commitment to green and sustainable methods. Strengthening processing capabilities will enable India to capture a larger share of global demand while building a robust domestic technology ecosystem.

Aditya Mukherjee,

Calcutta

Sir — India has integrated rare earths into its diplomatic and strategic agenda. Collaboration with Australia, the US and Japan is supporting exploration, processing, and manufacturing projects and enhancing India’s credibility.

Arun Kumar Baksi,

Calcutta