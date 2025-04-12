Letters to the editor: Punjab bridegroom rides motorised toy horse to his wedding

Funride

Sir — From finding a venue to preparing a guest list, weddings can be stressful affairs. Religious and social customs can make it doubly hard. In parts of North India, the groom is supposed to ride a horse to the wedding venue. Not only is it intimidating to ride a horse without professional training but it is also an uncomfortable experience. A bridegroom in Punjab thus decided to forego this tradition and ride a motorised toy horse to his wedding instead, much to the delight of the wedding party. Clinging hard and fast to every rule can take the joy out of festivities whereas clever improvisations can lead to great fun.

Jyoti Singh, Delhi

Trouble brewing

Sir — In the first meeting between the leaders of India and Bangladesh since the formation of the interim government in Dhaka in August 2024, the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, sought stronger bilateral ties with Dhaka based on pragmatism and urged Bangladesh’s chief adviser, Muhammad Yunus, to ensure the safety of minorities (“Wide gulf”, April 8). The two met on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC Summit and Yunus called for reality checks on social media reports and emphasised non-interference from New Delhi. The meeting will hopefully reduce the growing anti-India sentiments in Bangladesh. Such a meeting might also have given Bangladesh’s interim regime, which does not enjoy the mandate of the people, a kind of legitimacy. Bangladesh should acknowledge India’s contributions to its struggle for independence.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee, Faridabad

Sir — The BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok marked the first occasion when Narendra Modi and Muhammad Yunus met face to face as leaders of India and Bangladesh, respectively. Worryingly for India, during his recent trip to China, Yunus had encouraged China to increase its economic influence in Bangladesh, projecting its leverage on access to Northeast India.

R.S. Narula, Patiala

Sir — Bangladesh could remain in a socio-political drift indefinitely as Muhammad Yunus lacks the formal legitimacy of a popular, democratic mandate. An elected government needs to be established in Dhaka at the earliest. Bangladesh also needs the support of the global community, especially its neighbours.

R. Narayanan, Navi Mumbai

Sir — China and Pakistan now have considerable influence in Bangladesh. How will India react to the newfound unity among these nations? It could be a diplomatic tightrope walk.

Romana Ahmed, Calcutta

Sir — China is going tohelp Bangladesh developand expand its MonglaPort while Pakistan willtrain Bangladesh’s air force. The trio will be a force to reckon with in Southeast Asia if they maintain such cooperation. India shouldbe wary.

Murtaza Ahmad, Calcutta

Sir — The recent BIMSTEC Summit in Bangkok attended by the leaders of both India and Bangladesh was of great significance because the Bay of Bengal is a strategically important location. It is hoped that this initiative will improve relations between the two countries.

Tapomoy Ghosh, East Burdwan

Sir — Muhammad Yunus’s remarks during his China visit have raised concerns (“Security eye on Yunus moves”, April 6). Yunus highlighted the lack of connectivity and trade in the “land-locked” northeastern Indian states, calling on China to view these states, along with Bhutan, Nepal, and Bangladesh, as an “extension of the Chinese economy”. This is a serious move against India’s security. No elected politician would have made such a statement.

S.S. Paul, Nadia