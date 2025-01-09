Letters to the Editor: Oyo's revised accommodation policies may prove to be bad for business

Poor strategy

Sir — Business policies need to be aligned with the changing needs of the times. Oyo Rooms, the largest hospitality chain in India, has been a blessing for couples because of its largely liberal accommodation policies. However, under its recently revised guidelines, Oyo asks unmarried couples to provide valid proof of their relationship while checking in. The new policy, which is currently effective in Meerut and may soon be replicated in other cities, aims to prioritise the company’s “responsibility” towards the micro markets and the sensibilities of the local community. However, no Indian legislation debars unmarried couples from staying in a hotel. Oyo’s revised policy thus not only infringes upon personal liberties but may also prove to be bad for its business.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roshni Mehta, Noida

Brittle lives

Sir — Children are the primary victims of the series of wars and unending armed conflicts across the world (“Young blood”, Jan 6). At least 17,400 children have been killed in Gaza since the Israel-Hamas conflict began in 2023. There has been a steep rise in malnutrition among the children of Gaza, with over 90% of those under two subjected to severe food poverty. Israel’s heinous attempt to block aid to Gaza has exacerbated the crisis. The situation is similar in other strife-torn regions like Myanmar and Syria. Resolution 1261 adopted by the United Nations Security Council calls for the protection of children in armed conflicts. The clarion call given by the UN secretary-general, António Guterres, against Gaza becoming a “graveyard for children” must be heeded by the warring parties.

Prasun Kumar Dutta, West Midnapore

Sir — Children suffer not just during wars. In the case of marital disputes, too, children are the worst sufferers. Growing up in broken families leaves permanent scars on children’s minds. Countries waging wars should take cognisance of the impact that these conflicts have on future generations.

Alok Ganguly, Kalyani

Down and out

Sir — India’s 1-3 series loss to Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy sends a strong warning to the team management to consider alternatives and build a young team for the future (“Anatomy of a loss, warts and all”, Jan 6). Team India must harness the potential of talented youngsters like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Kumar Reddy and effectively guide them through the upcoming World Test Championship. This would bring about a successful transition in the Test team.

Some have argued for a balanced assessment of the two senior players, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. However, the two let the team down in the series against Australia and were largely responsible for the defeat. While Kohli’s struggles with deliveries outside the off-stump stood exposed, Sharma found it increasingly difficult to score runs regardless of his batting position.

Ranganathan Sivakumar, Chennai

Sir — The Aussies should be congratulated for their emphatic 3-1 win against India in the Border-Gavaskar Test series. The Australian bowlers led by Scott Boland wreaked havoc on Indian batsmen in the fifth and final Test in Sydney. Stalwarts like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma failed to rise to the occasion. India’s batting order could not face the onslaught and collapsed like a house of cards.

Despite India’s defeat, one must acknowledge the contributions of Indian bowlers, namely, Jasprit Bumrah, Nitish Reddy and Mohammed Siraj, who

gave satisfactory performances. Lack of motivation prevented the Men In Blue from continuing the momentum after their victory in the first Test.

Jayanta Datta, Hooghly

Sir — After winning the first Test in Perth in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, Team India had been on a downward slide. India’s pace sensation, Jasprit Bumrah, was so overloaded with leading the bowling attack that he started suffering from back spasms. The batting greats, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, were out of form. Their combined total in the series was 221. The inconsistency of K.L. Rahul and Rishabh Pant further jolted the batting order. The shuffling of the batting order to accommodate Rohit Sharma at the top of the order did not help the cause.

Team selection, too, left much to be desired. The inclusion of three all-rounders instead of pure bowlers and the selection of only two spinners for the Sydney Test, where the pitch had a lot of grass cover, defied logic. The humiliating defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will not amount to much since the selection for India’s next Test series against England will be contingent on the performance in the Indian Premier League. Nothing in Indian cricket will change until accountability is fixed.

Bal Govind, Noida

Sir — It is well-known that the Aussies are an unsporting team on the field. This was quite evident from the behaviour of the debutant player, Sam James Konstas, who provoked Jasprit Bumrah on the first day of the fifth Test match. The aggression was an indication of their subterranean fear of Bumrah’s prowess. Konstas’s behaviour was unruly, warranting an intervention from the umpire. It is heartening that Konstas later apologised for his conduct.

Vinay Mahadevan, Dubai

Sir — There were several high moments in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series, including Jasprit Bumrah’s outstanding bowling. However, it was painful to watch the batting failures of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. Gautam Gambhir, India’s head coach, must take responsibility for the team’s dismal performance.

Another humiliating incident was the exclusion of the cricketing legend, Sunil Gavaskar, on stage during the presentation of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. How can only Allan Border present the honour when the trophy is named after both Border and Gavaskar?

Amitava Chatterjee, Calcutta

Sir — Serious factors were responsible for India’s defeat Down Under. First, the monumental failure of stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Second, the selection of budding players like Washington Sundar and Prasidh Krishna in the Playing XI. Third, there seemed to be a general lack of enthusiasm among the Men in Blue.

Fakhrul Alam, Calcutta