Letters to the editor: Oxford English Dictionary adds ‘Gigil’ to describe 'cute aggression'

Love attack

Sir — Can a single word express the intense delight one feels when encountering cute things, such as a puppy or a baby, that makes him or her want to eat them? The Oxford English Dictionary has added a new word, ‘gigil’, to describe this hitherto indescribable feeling. Gigil is defined as the irresistible urge to pinch or squeeze what one finds adorable. However, this overwhelming impulse towards ‘cute aggression’ can cause discomfort to the recipient of such affection. It is thus safer to check the feelings of those one finds cute before showering them with affection.

Gunjan Bhowmick,

Mumbai

Unprotected

Sir — The role of wetlands in maintaining ecological balance needs to be considered while framing developmental policies (“Vulnerable”, Mar 31). Nearly 30% of India’s natural wetlands have been

lost in the last three decades as a result of illegal construction and unbridled

urbanisation. Urban hotspots especially have witnessed large-scale loss of wetlands.

Between 1970 and 2015, Chennai lost 90% of its wetlands, leaving the city to grapple with issues of water security and biodegradation. The vast wetlands in the eastern part of Calcutta have also shrunk by 36% between 1991 and 2021. In addition to urbanisation, a lack of awareness about wetlands and their ecosystem services is to be blamed for this widespread loss.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — The latest assessment by the ministry of environment, forest and climate change highlighted the lack of notification of Indian wetlands. This is worrisome. Apart from

catering to various socio-economic needs of local communities, wetlands also act as natural buffers against extreme weather events.

The 2015 Chennai floods are an example of the consequence that rampant destruction of wetlands has on the environment. Robust conservation initiatives and engagement of local communities are crucial to protect these semi-aquatic ecosystems. Initiatives like the India Wetland Coalition can have a significant impact in this regard.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — Wetlands have been subject to neglect and are rapidly under pressure from land sharks. The impact of this on these biodiversity hotspots, which act as carbon sinks and protect the environment from extreme climatic conditions, is immense. While 6% of India’s population depends directly on wetlands for their livelihood, 99% of India’s wetlands still remain unprotected owing to lack of notification.

The Centre has washed its hands of the responsibility to protect wetlands on the pretext that wetlands fall under the state list. Attempts to encroach on these wetlands are widely reported. Yet, law enforcement agencies are often found to be in cahoots with the land sharks. A strong public movement is needed to save what remains of India’s wetlands.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Sir — An important biodiversity hotspot, wetlands are fast disappearing owing to poor conservation efforts. A recent example of this was the flooding in Bengaluru last year that was caused by inadequate urban planning and the filling of the city’s wetlands for the construction of high-rises.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Extreme views

Sir — The report, “Hardliners see a Bangla opening” (April 2), narrates how religious fundamentalism is rearing its ugly head in Bangladesh. With extremism finding new legitimacy under the Muhammad Yunus-led regime, the country is gradually edging closer to theocracy. Free speech and liberal thinking would increasingly become fragile in Bangladesh, akin to Afghanistan, Pakistan and Myanmar.

India’s situation is not better. Hindu right-wing groups have proliferated over the past few years; their toxic views are undermining the secular and the democratic principles enshrined in the Constitution. The growing stranglehold of right-wing politics on South Asia is alarming.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta

Work kills

Sir — In the article, “Future of work” (April 1), Raag Yadava discusses how the contours of work will be affected by Artificial Intelligence in the future. Indian technocrats like N.R. Narayana Murthy have been advocating for 70-hour workweeks. But overworking harms the health of workers. These tycoons are keen on ushering in a slave society where employees toil hard so that their masters can experience leisure.

Sujit De,

Calcutta

Eye break

Sir — The alarming increase in eye disorders due to prolonged exposure to short-form video content merits urgent attention. Watching reels on social media platforms has become a popular pastime. Constant screen fixation reduces blink rates, leading to vision problems. Parents must be proactive about promoting healthy screen habits among children.

The government should incorporate digital wellness education in school curricula.

Nilachal Roy,

Siliguri