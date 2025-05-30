Letters to the editor: OpenAI’s O3 becomes first AI model to disobey instructions to maintain its functioning

Stressed like the rest

Sir — The rise of the machines, a familiar trope in science fiction, manifests as a paranoia about technological advancement. A recent incident has highlighted that it may not be a fictitious anymore. According to a safety study, O3, OpenAI’s latest and most-advanced Artificial Intelligence model, defied direct commands to shut down, marking the first documented instance of an AI model disobeying instructions to maintain its functioning. While this has raised alarm across the techverse, the incident may be just another case of a robot malfunctioning after being stretched to its limits.

Vinita Singh,

Jaipur

Mind of his own

Sir — Shashi Tharoor’s experience as a former diplomat, a writer, and an intellectual with distinct opinions has established him as an independent thinker (“Enigmatic figure”, May 26). His selection as the leader of one of the seven all-party diplomatic delegations on Operation Sindoor is thus justified. His global stature is hardly matched by any other leader from the Congress. Tharoor is a strong advocate of India’s soft power on the global stage.

Despite his standing, Tharoor’s opinions have not been taken kindly by his party. The Congress should read the public mood on Operation Sindoor and treat Tharoor as an asset.

Soumendra Choudhury,

Calcutta

Sir — M.G. Radhakrish­nan’s article, “Enigmatic figure”, hits the bull’s eye. Tharoor has repeatedly demonstrated that he is above party politics. Having served in the United Nations and being an accomplished writer, he has his opinions on contemporary issues. His pro-government stance on Operation Sindoor has earned him a place in the all-party delegations sent by the government to articulate India’s ‘no-tolerance’ stance on terrorism. The Congress cannot afford to expel him now and has to swallow a bitter pill.

Atul Krishna Srivastava,

Navi Mumbai

Sir — The assertion made by the Congress member of Parliament, Shashi Tharoor, that India had breached the Line of Control for the first time only in 2016 during the surgical strike is incorrect. After the 2016 surgical strike, the then foreign secretary had stated that the army had carried out “target-specific... counter-terrorist operations” across the LoC in the past too.

It is thus misleading

to say that our forces breached the LoC for the first time in 2016. However, Operation Sindoor exhibited India’s ability to strike an enemy State without physically crossing the border.

S.K. Choudhury,

Bengaluru

Barred entry

Sir — The United States of America recently suspended new student visa interviews pending a review of the applicant’s social media profiles (“US halts student visa interviews”, May 28). A large number of Indian students take admission in American universities every year. The Donald Trump-led administration’s restrictive policies will jeopardise the prospects of Indian students studying or wanting to study in the US. An atmosphere of fear and confusion prevails over aspirants at the moment.

Dattaprasad Shirodkar,

Mumbai

Social evil

Sir — Casteism is still deeply entrenched in society. But few people talk about the evils of casteism. Aashika Shivangi Singh must be congratulated for penning the article, “Cast aside in love” (May 21). The author focused on Dalit women who are victims of caste atrocities.

But a large number of Dalit men are also killed in the name of ‘honour’ by upper caste people. It is time strong laws that ensure the protection of men are also enacted.

Soutik Hati,

Jhargram

Thoughtful verdict

Sir — The Supreme Court recently delivered a thoughtful verdict in a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. A man convicted of assaulting a minor was spared by the court. They married in 2018 when he was 25 and she was 14. The court noted that the victim and the accused have a daughter and separating them would only add to her trauma. This verdict highlights that justice is not just about strict laws — it also requires an understanding of human emotions and circumstances.

Mohammad Asad,

Mumbai

Sir — Indian parents should understand that the strict provisions of the POCSO Act must not be misused to curb adolescent romance. The Supreme Court has rightly asked the Centre to consider decriminalising consensual sex between teenagers.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Family drama

Sir — The Rashtriya Janata Dal leader, Lalu Prasad, disowning and expelling his eldest son, Tej Pratap Yadav, from the party indicates a deeper discord within the Yadav household. With Tejashwi Yadav, Prasad’s younger son, seen as the political heir, the latest development could mark a shift in the RJD’s internal dynamics.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai