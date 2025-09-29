Letters to the editor: One changing room cannot sustain an entire dynasty

Tragicomic

Sir — If retail therapy is meant to calm the nerves, the Gablu family clearly missed that memo (“The Prisoner of Jeanda”, Sept 28). Their collective assault on a pair of jeans turned into something between a Greek tragedy and a wrestling match. The shop assistant deserves a bravery award for surviving repeated summons, while the jeans themselves ought to be preserved in a museum for endurance. The most tragic figure was not Gablu, his mother, or his wife, but his father, patiently waiting his turn. Shoppers everywhere should take note: one changing room cannot sustain an entire dynasty.

A.K. Sen,

Calcutta

Wrong move

Sir — The activist, Sonam Wangchuk, was arrested on charges under the National Security Act following protests in Ladakh that led to the loss of lives. His detention is likely to aggravate the crisis in Ladakh since many youths see his arrest as suppression of legitimate demands. The government claims he made provocative statements contributing to unrest and that he violated the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act. The risk is that detaining him will deepen distrust and may radicalise sections in Ladakh further. Allowing dialogue and hearing the demands of the people honestly may help reduce tensions.

Satyajit Mallick,

Calcutta

Sir — The detention of Sonam Wangchuk is a grave error. His call for non-violence in Ladakh marked him as a leader of conscience, not a criminal. Arresting him only fuels anger among the youth and silences one of the few credible voices for dialogue. Violence in Leh must be condemned, but removing a Gandhian figure from the scene undermines the chance of peaceful resolution. History shows that suppressing dissent creates instability. Releasing Wangchuk and engaging with local demands is the only sensible course.

Sreemoy Ghose,

Calcutta

Sir — Ladakh’s current turmoil stems from years of neglect of its demands for statehood, environmental safeguards and protections under the Sixth Schedule. Sonam Wangchuk has consistently urged restraint; his detention thus sends a chilling message to the people. Detaining a peaceful leader cannot restore order, it only erodes trust. Citizens of Ladakh deserve to be heard. A government that values democracy must replace police action with genuine dialogue. Peace will not come from handcuffs, but from listening.

Sandeep Rawat,

Chandigarh

Sir — Suppressing peaceful dissent sets a dangerous precedent. Sonam Wangchuk’s efforts have been rooted in Gandhian non-violence. His detention risks converting a regional movement into a wider resistance. The Centre cannot afford such missteps. People in Ladakh are not demanding luxury, they are asking for recognition of their rights and protection of their fragile environment. Stability will not return through curfews or intimidation. It will only return when legitimate grievances are met with sincerity and constitutional guarantees.

Gurnoor Grewal,

Ludhiana

Sir — History offers a clear warning. Every time a Gandhian leader has been detained, the decision has backfired on those in power. Sonam Wangchuk’s arrest is no different. He spoke against violence even as protests turned tense in Leh. Instead of respecting his moral authority, the authorities silenced him. This not only dishonours Ladakh’s peaceful traditions but also endangers democratic values. The Centre must recognise that non-violent leaders are allies in resolving conflict. Wangchuk’s release is essential to rebuild trust.

Atul Krishna Srivastava,

Navi Mumbai

Heavy losses

Sir — The waterlogging in College Street is a tragedy for Calcutta’s book lovers. The area is not only a marketplace but also a part of the city’s cultural memory. Images of damaged books and ruined stocks are painful for anyone who values literature. The immediate need is for drainage and civic preparedness. But the long-term need is to treat this district as heritage. If iconic places are allowed to drown every monsoon, the losses will not be counted in rupees alone, but in history.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — The flooding of College Street has, once again, exposed Calcutta’s chronic civic failure. This is not the first time water­logging has damaged bookshops and presses. Yet no lasting solution has been provided. Traders now face crippling losses just ahead of Durga Puja, their most important season. Civic authorities must answer why drainage remains inadequate in a city that prides itself on intellectual culture. Without immediate intervention and compensation, many small publishers and booksellers will struggle to recover.

Sadiq H. Laskar,

Guwahati

Sir — The scenes of College Street under water are deeply troubling. The ruined Durga Puja magazines and newly printed books represent months of labour that cannot easily be replaced. The government must treat flooding as a matter of cultural emergency.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur