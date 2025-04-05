Letters to the editor: New Zealand crowns blobfish 'fish of the year' to boost conservation efforts

Beautiful step

Sir — Beauty lies in the eye of the beholder. But the perceived beauty of a species, unfortunately, often has an impact on conservation efforts. Snakes, for instance, suffer a worse fate than others when it comes to conservation. It is thus heartening to know that the blobfish, frequently referred to as the ugliest animal in the world, has been voted New Zealand’s ‘fish of the year’. Its supposed ugliness makes people apathetic to the fact that the fish is vulnerable to deep-sea trawling. One hopes that this new title will ramp up conservation efforts for this neglected species and make people realise that beauty is scale-deep.

Shivangshi Jha,

Dhanbad

Contentious law

Sir — Ever since the Bha­ratiya Janata Party assumed power at the Centre in 2014, it has been persecuting religious minorities, especially Muslims, and carrying out its communal agenda in tune with the diktats and the ideals of its parent organisation, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh. Mass lynching by cow vigilantes and demolishing Muslim-owned properties have become the norm. Now, Parliament has passed the Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The ulterior motive is clearly to dispossess Muslim citizens of Waqf property. It is unfortunate that N. Chandrababu Naidu’s Telugu Desam Party and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United) have also supported the this bill.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sir — The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill by Parliament is an insult to the secular values enshrined in the Constitution which give every community autonomy over its religious affairs. The inclusion of non-Muslim members in Waqf boards is a clear violation of Article 25, which allows religious minorities autonomy regarding such matters. Instead of bringing in non-Muslim members, the government should take stringent action against anyone who encroaches on Waqf properties. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill aims to weaken the position of Muslims residing in Waqf properties.

Manzar Imam Qasmi,

Purnea, Bihar

Sir — After a stormy debate, the Waqf (Amendment) Bill has been passed by both Houses of Parliament. The Bill is meant to ensure accountability, transparency and impartiality.

Sravana Ramachandran,

Chennai

Sir — The BJP claims that some people are enjoying all the benefits of Waqf properties while ordinary Muslims are being deprived and that the latter shall benefit once the new law is implemented. Others believe that the bill is intended to target Muslims. The proof of the pie will be in its eating.

Mangal Kumar Das,

South 24 Parganas

Sir — The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 will seal the fate of the Muslims once and for all. A Waqf property should always remain an endowment made by a Muslim for religious, educational and charitable causes. The government has no right to interfere in this.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — Following the enactment of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the criminalisation of instant triple talaq and the enactment of the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand, the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is the fourth instance in which the BJP government has had its way despite the combined resistance of Muslim and secular parties.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — Those in favour of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill have argued that it seeks to preserve the inheritance rights of Muslim women

and children but such provisions already exist. It is

also outrageous that a person will now have to prove that he or she has been a practising Muslim for at least five years in order to donate

his or her land as Waqf property.

Iftekhar Ahmed,

Calcutta