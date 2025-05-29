Letters to the editor: New advanced lenses to allow users to see in dark with eyes closed

Different vision

Sir — Burdened with an expansive curriculum and overly-dependent on smartphones, children these days seem to need spectacles early on. Those who manage to enter adulthood with perfect vision lose it as work often involves staring at a computer screen for hours. Some of these people prefer to use lenses over spectacles. But lenses come with several disadvantages, such as discomfort and the risk of infection owing to prolonged usage. Recently, scientists have come up with lenses that will use advanced technology to allow users to see even in the dark and with their eyes closed. While they are supposed to be useful for purposes of surveillance, one wishes the scientists had discovered a way to make ordinary lenses feel less uncomfortable for common people.

Sharanya Bose,

Calcutta

Root cause

Sir — The death of the general-secretary of the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist), Nambala Keshava Rao aka Basavaraju, in an encounter with the District Reserve Guard at Narayanpur in Chhattisgarh is a humongous victory for the Indian State (“Firm blow”, May 23). The threat to internal security from Maoist insurgency has been on the decline, with Maoists losing several leaders in clashes with security forces over the years. The movement is now confined to a few districts in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Maharash­tra. However, the socio-economic deprivation of marginalised communities such as tribals still exists in certain pockets of the country. This is one of the reasons that fuelled resentment and gave rise to Maoist insurgency. Concerted measures aimed at addressing the socio-economic deprivation of underprivileged sections while simultaneously tackling the Maoist problem are urgently needed.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The killing of Nam­bala Keshava Rao marks a decisive moment in the Union government’s renewed initiative to eliminate left-wing insurgency in the country. The former prime minister, Manmohan Singh, had described Naxalism as India’s biggest internal security challenge. The government, while responding sternly to the security situation, must work towards the development of insurgency-affected regions and a viable rehabilitation model that can help former Maoists reintegrate with society.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir — Nambala Keshava Rao had played a key role in some of the most brutal Maoist operations in the past 15 years. Currently, the Maoist insurgency is facing a severe crisis. Leadership deficits, the loss of key leaders, and the inability to match modern surveillance and drone technology have weakened the movement. Many Maoists have surrendered or been neutralised by security forces. Yet, the underlying issues — struggle for land rights, lack of rural development, and socio-economic exclusion — remain unresolved. The absence of quality education, healthcare and employment in tribal regions continues to draw vulnerable youth towards extremism. Violent means cannot offer lasting solutions. Constructive and peaceful approaches are essential.

S.S. Paul,

Nadia

Sir — The armed forces have apparently eliminated over 400 Maoist insurgents in the last 16 months. Operation Sankalp, spearheaded in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region, marks the most forceful crackdown against Maoists in recent memory. But

history teaches us that firepower alone cannot resolve ideologically-driven insurgencies rooted in a fight for land rights and dignity. Without addressing structural injustice and restoring faith in democratic institutions among the discontented Adivasis, Chhattisgarh may remain a conflict-ridden zone.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The clashes bet­ween Maoists and security forces, often referred to as ‘encounters’, result in losses of life on both sides. Reports of deaths, be they of Maoist fighters or security personnel, are disturbing. The government holds that the country will be free of Maoism by March next year. But left-wing extremism cannot be dealt with as a mere law and order problem or uprooted without addressing the root causes. Is it not a fact that impoverished and vulnerable tribals are victims of exploitation

and reckless mining of resources in hilly regions where they live which deprives them of their lands and livelihoods?

Mining projects which benefit rapacious corporate behemoths are justified in the name of ‘development’. The government’s moral authority is undermined by mass poverty and the lack of basic health facilities in the forested areas where aboriginal tribes live. By holding talks with left-wing extremists, the government can consider (and accede to) their legitimate demands within the framework of the Constitution and avoid rights violations, excesses and loss of life.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sordid reality

Sir — In Gujarat’s Amreli district, a Dalit man, Nilesh Rathod, was beaten to death because he addressed a shopkeeper’s son as “beta”, a kind and respectful word meaning ‘son’. This proves that casteism and bigotry remain alive in India. This horrifying incident is a blow to humanity and our constitutional principles.

Asad Damrubar,

Mumbai

Seasonal woes

Sir — The southwest monsoon has arrived early in Mumbai with lightning strikes taking lives. Drainage in the city remains poor. It is time for lasting solutions.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — The Maharashtra deputy chief minister, Eknath Shinde, blamed the early arrival of the southwest monsoon for flooding in Mumbai. As per the NITI Aayog, India is the world’s fourth-largest economy. But the poor state of Mumbai, its supposed financial capital, tells a different story.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai