Letters to the editor: Mornings begin with jarring sounds as smartphones have replaced radios

Lost music

Sir — There was a time when households woke up to the same sound — that of the radio. Usually played by women who woke up early to get a headstart on chores or the elderly who welcomed the morning with spiritual music, it was a morning ritual across the country. Even if it was not always music to everyone’s ears — children often grumbled at being woken up early by the radio — it was always melodious. Now that radios have been replaced by smartphones, mornings begin with jarring sounds that emerge from various corners of the house and clash in the most discordant manner — kids have reels with hip-hop playing while, at the same time, in the same house, someone else is listening to a religious sermon while others are listening to political propaganda.

Haran Chandra Mandal,

North 24 Parganas

Wrong target

Sir — The Supreme Court has ordered the relocation of all street dogs in Delhi to shelters within eight weeks. This is shocking. Moreover, legal experts also highlight that this directive ignores the legal framework already in place under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Animal Birth Control Rules, both of which prohibit such a relocation. The decision also sets aside earlier rulings of the apex court. Removing dogs from the streets will not address the causes of the problem of conflict with humans. Without strict enforcement of sterilisation, vaccination, and pet ownership regulations, the cycle will simply repeat.

S. Balakrishnan,

Jamshedpur

Sir — The failure of municipal bodies to implement sterilisation and anti-rabies drives lies at the heart of the stray dog problem in India. Relocation will not change this. Local authorities have not met sterilisation targets, nor have they invested in proper waste management that reduces food sources for strays. The Supreme Court’s order seems to punish animals rather than hold the State accountable. Public health and safety will only improve when civic bodies fulfil their legal responsibilities.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The Supreme Court’s order to move all street dogs to shelters risks creating more problems than it solves. Shelters are already overcrowded and underfunded, making humane care unrealistic. There are also studies that show that in the absence of vaccinated dogs to halt the spread, the rabies virus can wreak havoc among urban populations. The court’s decision also sidesteps the role of irresponsible pet owners who abandon dogs or allow them to breed freely. Any sustainable solution must begin with compulsory pet registration, sterilisation, and vaccination. Until these measures are enforced, stray numbers will rise regardless of how many dogs are locked away.

Ravi C.S. Rao,

Thane

Sir — Making shelters the default response to stray dog attacks is shortsighted. Dogs confined without proper space, food and care will suffer and contract diseases, which will then spread among humans. The Supreme Court’s warning against any “sentiment” towards strays is unconscionable. Animal birth control programmes, if implemented properly, are proven to stabilise populations. The Supreme Court should insist on full compliance with this programme and penalise civic bodies that fail to deliver. Action should address causes, not simply hide the symptoms from public view.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — Dog attacks are terrifying, but herding every stray into a shelter is not the answer. Anyone who walks Delhi’s streets knows that the number of strays is overwhelming. The root cause, though, is not the dogs; it is people. Owners abandon pets without consequences and people who feed street dogs encourage territorial packs. The State has the laws to control this but does not enforce them. Residents are left to live with the chaos. It should be the humans at fault who are punished, not the animals.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Dangerous humour

Sir — Humour has shifted from printed jokes in newspapers and magazines to online memes. This also implies a change of pace. In the past, cartoons in newspapers took days to reach readers. Now a meme can appear within minutes of an event. The speed is exciting but it also removes time for fact-checking. Memes can spread false information as easily as they spread laughter. A single image can shape opinions faster than a news report. The audience must learn to approach them with both enjoyment and caution. The responsibility lies with viewers as much as with creators.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Damp squib

Sir — The sequel to Sex and the City has ended after failing to connect with audiences. The original series thrived because it was sharp, honest, and relatable beneath its glamour. And Just Like That relied on token diversity, implausible plot twists, and an obvious attempt to court trends. Such creative choices alienate audiences that value authenticity over pandering. Viewers do not expect every story to mirror their lives but they do expect characters and situations to ring true. When that trust is lost, no amount of fashionable storytelling can save a show.

Sunaina Rawat,

Jaipur

Poor joke

Sir — An online residence certificate application in Bihar has been filed under the name, Cat Kumar, with fictitious parental details and a cat’s photograph. What was meant to be a simple prank escalated into wasted police time, administrative delays, and public mockery of governance. Systems must be tightened. Verified logins, cross-checks, and penalties for false submissions can deter such misuse. Public trust in government portals depends on their efficiency and seriousness.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur