Letters to the editor: Misplaced nationalism fuels outrage over Deepika’s attire in Abu Dhabi tourism ad

Misplaced anger

Sir — Actors go to great lengths to make their actions believable, be it in films or in commercials. However, Deepika Padukone was recently brutally trolled by some sections of netizens for wearing what resembled a hijab in a tourism campaign for Abu Dhabi that also featured Ranveer Singh. Trolls targeted the two actors for promoting another religion for money. No one bats an eyelid when actors don the local attire when in other countries. But put on a hijab in the Middle East and suddenly it is a cultural crisis. The outrage seems to be a case of misplaced nationalism at its peak.

Binita Ghosh,

Mumbai

Business meet

Sir — The two-day visit of the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, to India was a significant development in the history of both countries. The shared vision of 2035, outlined during the visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the United Kingdom in July, will need to be worked on even further for its proper implementation. The Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement that is in the process of being materialised will help both countries strengthen their economies.

The free trade agreement, Starmer has argued, would become a launchpad for future economic cooperation. Given the volatility in the international market and the chaotic trade relations with the United States of America, it is only prudent for India to explore other options.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Keir Starmer’s maiden State visit to India was a pivotal chapter in India-UK relations. The visit is oriented towards boosting bilateral trade and exploring a myriad of opportunities envisioned in the India-UK CETA. The visit also underlines the common grounds between the two nations on global challenges, especially the Gaza peace plan.

In times of skyrocketing inflation, tariff tensions and unstable market conditions, both nations must synchronise their efforts to produce affordable products for their consumers and generate rewarding opportunities for the workforce in line with their ‘Vision 2035’.

Aayman Anwar Ali,

Calcutta

Sir — The claim that the visit of the British prime minister, Keir Starmer, to India marks the dawn of a new era in bilateral relations may be somewhat overstated. While trade, technology, and defence cooperation featured prominently on the agenda, the shadow of colonial history still lingers over the dialogue. Can the two nations once bound by a dark past truly build a partnership of equals? Genuine cooperation must rest on respect, not remembrance. As Britain seeks allies beyond Europe, will it see India as a partner of strength or a market of convenience?

Hasnain Rabbani,

Mumbai

Sir — Keir Starmer arrived in India with a 125-member delegation to boost India-UK trade ties. The visit focused on fintech, renewable energy, education, and film collaboration. Starmer even made a visit to the Yash Raj Films studio in Mumbai. If the trade deal is greenlighted, lower tariffs will spur Indian exports and British investments, giving both nations economic and strategic advantages in a post-Brexit world.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Secrets discovered

Sir — The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2025 was awarded to Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi for their discoveries regarding regulatory T cells and the FOXP3 gene. Their work revealed how the immune system actively controls itself to prevent self-destruction and paves the way for new immunotherapies for autoimmune diseases.

People can adopt this wisdom in everyday life. A balanced diet rich in probiotics, turmeric, and Omega-3 fatty acids nourishes gut bacteria and aids immune regulation. Exercise, exposure to sunlight, and adequate rest help the T cells stay active.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

Great discover

Sir — The work of Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell and Shimon Sakaguchi unveiled the

delicate mechanisms by which the immune system distinguishes itself from threat. Their discovery resonates globally at a time when the world is confronting pandemics, inflammations, and autoimmune disorders.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Desired model

Sir — Sukanta Chaudhuri’s column, “Gainful knowledge” (Oct 6), articulates that the Indian education system has to be revamped if India is to truly become a developed nation. If India does not invest in research, it will end up being the hub of mediocrity. Indians’ West-centric mindset also needs to change. The desire to study abroad does not always transpire from a lack of opportunities at home but a motivation to upgrade social status.

Asim Bandyopadhyay,

Howrah

Sir — I would like to disagree with Sukanta Chaudhuri’s argument. Is it not the purpose of education to be trained for the job market? The West, too, has followed this model.

Rohit Dutt,

Calcutta