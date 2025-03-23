Letters to the editor: London women use dating apps to check partner’s potential infidelity

Trust deficit

Sir — Why do people join dating apps? Some are there to find lasting love, others are there for casual relationships, while others still are searching for some company. But women in London are on dating apps for a completely different reason — they are there to check whether their partners are cheating on them. A recent analysis revealed that 27.4% of all Tinder-related searches in London by women were to uncover a partner’s potential infidelity. While it is no surprise that the city of Sherlock Holmes is full of amateur sleuths, if there is no trust in a relationship perhaps it is best to find a new one on a dating app.

Roshni Sen,

Calcutta

Keep it frozen

Sir — The recent declaration of 2025 as the Inter­national Year of Glaciers’ Preservation underscores the urgent need to protect glaciers. With their rapid retreat, the world is facing water shortages, increased flood risks, and threats to biodiversity. It is crucial that governments, institutions, and individuals act now to mitigate emissions, enhance water management, and safeguard glacier-fed ecosystems. The protection of glaciers is not just a concern for scientists; it is a global responsibility to ensure a sustainable future for all.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — While the initial increase in water flow due to glacier melt might seem beneficial, it masks a dangerous reality. As glaciers retreat, the risk of severe water shortages and catastrophic glacial lake outburst floods grows. In locations heavily dependent on glacier-fed rivers, such as Kathmandu and La Paz, this change is already being felt. We must not ignore the long-term consequences of glacier loss and act swiftly to address the climate crisis before it escalates beyond repair. It is thus heartening that 2025 has been declared as the Inter­national Year of Glaciers’ Preservation.

S. Kamat,

Mysuru

Sir — Glaciers are not only sources of freshwater but also pillars of biodiversity, particularly in mountainous regions. The rapid retreat of glaciers in the Himalayas, Andes, and Alps threatens unique ecosystems and the species that depend on them. The call to action for their preservation is now. We must integrate local knowledge with scientific approaches to mitigate the impacts of climate change and protect fragile ecosystems.

Nilachal Roy,

Siliguri

Sir — March 21 is celebrated as the World Day for Glaciers. It serves as a crucial reminder that glaciers are integral to the world’s water systems. People must reduce their carbon footprints, advocate for stronger climate policies, and support sustainable water use. If we do not act now, the consequences of glacial melt will affect billions of lives.

Sunil Chopra,

Ludhiana

Choose peace

Sir — The recent speculation about a potential meeting between the presidents of the United States of America and China, Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, respectively, underlines the importance of maintaining open diplomatic channels. With rising tensions and ongoing trade wars, effective dialogue is crucial to avoiding further escalation. Both sides must prioritise constructive discussions to ensure peace.

Vartika Singh,

Patna

Spring board

Sir — The Indian Premier League continues to be a global phenomenon, growing exponentially since its debut in 2008. With its immense commercial clout and ability to fast-track young talent into international cricket, it has become an essential platform for both players and fans. The league’s influence extends beyond the game, setting new standards for leagues worldwide.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru