Letters to the Editor: Calcutta man turns beggar to see how much he could earn

Beggars belief

Sir — Most people would be afraid of being reduced to beggars. But in a bizarre social experiment, a man in Calcutta recently turned beggar for a day to see how much he could earn. Pantha Deb dressed up in rags and proceeded to pitifully ask for alms on the streets of Calcutta. Eventually, he donated the earnings. As his video gained views on social media, it sparked a controversy — while some laughed it off, others questioned Deb’s motives. With stagnant employment opportunities in Calcutta, perhaps one cannot really blame a man for trying his hand at begging as an exploratory career opportunity?

Chandan Sinha, Calcutta

Hard fall

Sir — Justin Trudeau deciding to step down as Canada’s prime minister marks the end of an era. When Trudeau first came to power in 2015, he represented a wave of optimism and progressive ideals. His youthful energy, promise of “sunny ways”, and

emphasis on issues like climate action, gender equality, and indigenous reconciliation won him widespread admiration.

However, as time progressed, Trudeau’s leadership began to lose its lustre, partly because of anti-incumbency. His administration became mired in controversies. These, coupled with rising economic challenges, eroded public trust in the government. Even though Trudeau managed to win again in 2019 and 2021, his party’s hold on power

weakened gradually. Trudeau’s handling of key issues, including tensions with the United States of America over proposed tariffs and disputes with India, further weakened his political standing. Trudeau’s decision to step down comes at a time of heightened geopolitical tensions. Provocative comments about Canada’s sovereignty by the US president-elect, Donald Trump, have added pressure on Ottawa to secure its economic and political stability. This is indeed a moment of reckoning for the Liberal Party of Canada, which must now chart a new course to regain public confidence.

Shovanlal Chakraborty, Calcutta

Sir — Justin Trudeau’s announcement to step down does not spring any surprises. Partners from within the ruling coalition as well as senior members of the Liberal Party have questioned his leadership and handling of key issues, including inflation and immigration, for the past several months. With a slew of senior leaders resigning recently and a general election slated for later this year, Trudeau’s intention to step down may have come too late for the Liberal Party of Canada to salvage its electoral fortune.

The exit of Trudeau from the office of prime minister offers an opportunity for India to reset bilateral ties with Canada. It is time that Canadian politicians pay heed to the concerns of thousands of Indian workers and students who are troubled by the uncertainty regarding their visas and feel threatened by separatists operating in Canada.

M. Jeyaram, Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Justin Trudeau’s intent to step down speaks of his incapability to run the country’s affairs soundly. His policies regarding the economy and immigration and his inability to prevent party infighting have contributed to this. Under Trudeau’s leadership, Canada’s diplomatic relation with India reached its lowest. With a new prime minister stepping in, India can hope to improve its diplomatic ties with Canada.

Vinay Asawa, Howrah

Sir — The downfall of Justin Trudeau can be attributed to intra-party strife, increasing food and housing prices, influx of immigrants to Canada, and the usage of the Canadian route by illegal immigrants moving to the US. The relationship between the new Canadian prime minister and Donald Trump might affect the relations among India and these countries, outlining the delicate diplomacy that must be adopted in the years to come.

R.S. Narula, Patiala

Sir — Despite his charisma and popularity, Justin Trudeau had dug himself into a hole, especially after alleging that India had assassinated a Khalistani leader. Canadians mostly seem on board with his decision to resign.

Avinash Godboley, Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Futile rescue

Sir — A timely rescue operation by forest officials saved a rare 15-foot-long Bryde’s whale that was stranded at Kakdwip, albeit it was later found beached at Sagar island. Transporting the animal to the deeper part of the sea involved an elaborate and time-consuming process.

Bryde’s whales are one of the four species of baleen whales that visit Indian waters. The animal probably strayed from its usual route in search of food. The forest authorities must be lauded for their prompt action even if it did not save the animal in the end.

Tapes Chandra Lahiri, Calcutta

Sir — It is heartbreaking that in spite of quick action by forest officials and villagers who spotted a whale stranded at Kakdwip, the animal could not be saved. Nonetheless, those who were part of the first rescue operation must be lauded for their efforts.

Sourish Misra, Calcutta