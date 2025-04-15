Letters to the editor: KFC and Hismile brings fried-chicken-flavoured toothpaste to market

Chicken teeth

Sir — “Toothpaste mein namak” has emerged as a benchmark to ensure good gum health. Interestingly, KFC recently collaborated with Hismile, a dental care brand, to launch the first-of-its-kind fried-chicken-flavoured toothpaste, which promises to bring the taste of the American fast food chain’s coveted 11 herbs and spices into the morning routine. While the flavoured toothpaste does not contain fluoride — found in most toothpastes — it is said to leave the mouth feeling fresh and clean despite the flavour coating, which is akin to tasting an original KFC chicken. However, given the sustained campaigning against non-vegetarian food items in India by right-wing elements, one wonders whether chicken-flavoured toothpaste will have many takers.

Deep Neogi,

Mumbai

Tense turf

Sir — The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 in Parliament has triggered violence in West Bengal (“Waqf protests spiral out of state hands”, April 13). Communal clashes ravaged several parts of Murshidabad, such as Dhulian, Suti and Samserganj, on Friday and Saturday last week. The violent protests led to the death of three people and the destruction of property.

The Centre amended the Waqf Act without taking into consideration the rights of Muslims. The law dilutes the Waqf Board’s powers to declare and manage Waqf properties, which are charitable and religious endowments. The government should consult all stakeholders to address discontent over the contentious law.

Iftekhar Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — The Narendra Modi-led government must repeal the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act like it revoked the three farm laws after a year of farmers’ protests. The passing of the Waqf Bill led to violent protests in several areas in Murshidabad in which three people lost their lives. The appeal for peace made by the chief minister, Mamata Banerjee, must be heeded by both religious communities.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — Intended to reform the management of Waqf properties, the Waqf (Amendment) Act has, on the contrary, sparked outrage among members of the minority community who fear that the law would encroach on their religious autonomy. However, the protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act in Murshidabad have undermined legitimate grievances. The Constitution guarantees the right to protest, but democratic dissent should be communicated peacefully. The Calcutta High Court’s directive for the deployment of Central forces in strife-torn Murshidabad reflects the severity of the unrest, which has taken a communal turn.

Chandan Kumar Nath,

Barpeta, Assam

Not welcoming

Sir — Amit Shah, the Union home minister, recently iterated in Parliament that India will not be signing the United Nations Refugee Convention (“Unwelcome Hosts”, April 11). The stance is contrary to India’s legacy as a welcoming nation to refugees. But it must be noted that Shah’s statement echoes the current global trend, which prioritises protectionism amidst a worsening refugee crisis resulting from wars, political and economic instability, and climate change.

The United Nations estimated that about 120 million people were forcibly displaced globally in 2024. Such unwelcoming statements and regressive legislations like the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 go against the Indian ethos of ‘Atithi Devo Bhava.’

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — The editorial, “Unwelcome hosts”, correctly criticised India’s decision to not sign the UN Refugee Convention and its cautious approach towards asylum-seekers. While the concerns regarding the lack of compassion are valid, there is also a need to view the issue through the prism of national sovereignty and modern security dynamics. India’s reluctance to adopt the 1951 Convention is not an act of inhospitality but rather a strategic decision grounded in contemporary realities.

The UN Convention, framed in post-War Europe, does not address the unique challenges India faces today, such as porous borders, demographic pressures, and regional instability. India’s cautious stance thus is a necessity.

Nilachal Roy,

Siliguri

Potent threat

Sir — Citing the chronology of events of the Second World War in April 1945, Gopalkrishna Gandhi has drawn attention to the current development of nuclear weapons, which are deadlier than those used in 1945 (“Against annihilation”, April 13). Gandhi’s past columns, such as “That mushroom cloud” (July 23, 2023) and “A mushroom cloud” (January 12, 2025), too had warned about the unlimited destruction that civilisation would have to bear if the use of nuclear arms was not curbed. Despite the world being perilously close to a nuclear conflagration, arms control is not given adequate global attention.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Hidden design

Sir — The practice of the National Council of Educational Research and Training of giving Hindi titles to books written in English is disconcerting (“English Hinglish: A textbook case”, April 13). For example, the name of the mathematics book for Class VI has been changed to Ganita Prakash for both the English and Hindi versions. The rule of giving the title as per the language of the book has been deliberately flouted to impose Hindi on non-Hindi speakers. This is nothing but Hindi colonialism.

Sujit De,

Calcutta

Sir — The NCERT has given Hindi titles to many of its new English-language textbooks. This is yet another attempt by the ruling dispensation to impose Hindi.

Anupam Neogi,

Calcutta