Letters to the editor: Kerala now has quick weddings, but smarter weddings remain elusive

Smart union

Sir — Kerala now offers instant digital marriages. But an Aadhaar OTP can prove identity, not compatibility. A short pre-marriage training module for couples could cover essential topics such as money management, housework, communication, and the mysterious art of sharing cupboard space. No couple should discover during week one that one person believes the laundry magically folds itself. A few practical questions could help: Who cooks? Who pays which bills? Who deals with the neighbour who plays loud music? Love appears glorious but daily logistics decide the peace. Quick weddings have become a reality but smarter weddings remain elusive.

Yashodhara Sen,

Calcutta

Spot the irony

Sir — As the Delhi government now rushes to make the Yamuna appear clean enough for festival photographs, one cannot help but lament the state of the river. A healthy river cannot depend on last-minute desperation from officials. Sewage treatment must function every day. Drains must be closed permanently, not just before the festival. A river that cannot support fish should not be declared festival-ready. Chhath Puja is a reminder that life comes from the Sun and from water. If the river gasps for oxygen, then devotion must include immediate and continuous cleaning of the lifeblood of civilisations.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Sir — Chhath Puja is celebrated to honour the Sun, the rivers, and the bond between nature and communities. This festival once rested on simplicity. As such the sight of plastic streamers and synthetic garlands floating on Indian rivers after the festival seems like a travesty.

Sourjya Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — Environmental concerns deserve priority during Chhath Puja. The festival must reclaim its sustainable traditions — after all, praying to natural resources like the Sun and the river while polluting the planet seems rife with irony.

Swapan Samanta,

Calcutta

Sir — Chhath festivities need clearer limits. Enormous crowds gather on fragile riverbanks without proper infrastructure. Temporary ghats collapse, waste piles up, and traffic chaos puts public safety at risk. The desire to celebrate must not overwhelm the environment’s capacity to cope.

Sunaina Rawat,

New Delhi

Be prepared

Sir — Japan has decided that an Artificial Intelligence-generated simulation of Mount Fuji erupting would lead citizens to picture the disruption and prepare for it. India could use the same honesty. Earthquakes, cyclones, and floods threaten millions, yet most people have little idea of what will actually happen when these events strike. Public drills, household safety kits, and realistic simulations would build confidence and save lives. Preparedness is the State’s responsibility.

D.V.G. Sankara Rao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Many Indian cities sit on fragile ground with active seismic faults. A large earthquake in the Himalayas is expected by experts, but public awareness remains minimal. Japan offers a blueprint: show citizens real consequences, then teach them how to respond. Visual demonstrations of building collapse, broken transport networks, and disrupted communication would force planning at home and on a community level. Waiting for a tragedy before acting reveals negligence. Disaster readiness must become a civic expectation.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Ready to shine

Sir — India has another chance to host the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and that opportunity deserves careful handling. The 2010 edition boosted India’s athletic prowess and garnered public interest in Olympic sports. New infrastructure and expert coaching helped deliver record medals. That level of ambition is needed again. However, public trust will collapse if corruption and delays repeat themselves. Global scrutiny will be intense because of India’s Olympic bid for 2036. Efficient planning, fair contracts, and transparent spending would show how the country has grown.

Tabraiz Alam Siddiqui,

Howrah

Real face

Sir — On Instagram, people present a version of themselves they wish the world to admire. This performance becomes a map of insecurities. Every filtered picture signals effort; every carefully framed moment hints at what must be hidden outside the frame. Social media never lies because viewers read between the pixels. The curated

self becomes the confession. Friends scrolling through feeds observe joy and stress, while people believe that everything is under control.

Lalitha Joseph,

Malappuram, Kerala

Parting shot

Sir — Avocado enjoys celebrity status in urban India, yet the humble amla is a far better choice. It grows locally, costs very little, and carries more Vitamin C than any fashionable import.

Hasnain Rabbani,

Mumbai