Letters to the editor: JCB excavator used as a giant ladle to stir a big pot of dal makhni

Unusual sight

Sir — From the West Bank to India, JCB bulldozers have become instruments of State oppression, flattening houses, shops and places of worship, most often belonging to people from the minority community. It was thus a pleasant change to see a JCB excavator — the same machine usually clawing into homes — being used as a giant ladle to stir an enormous pot of dal makhni. The sight was absurd, unhygienic and a little revolting, yet oddly reassuring. For once, the arm of the bulldozer did not fall on bricks and beams but on lentils. If only all its appearances were limited to kitchens instead of State-ordered retribution.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,

Faridabad

Style essential

Sir — The lack of usable pockets in women’s clothing reflects more than mere inconvenience; it speaks to how fashion has long prioritised alleged aesthetic norms over practical utility (“Paean to the pocket”, Sept 21). On one side, small or fake pockets limit everyday freedom — women must rely on handbags, leading to unnecessary burden and cost. On the other side, designers claim pocket space adds bulk or disrupts silhouette, complicating pattern-making and production. Given the demand, the fashion industry can adapt without eroding style.

Satyajit Mallick,

Calcutta

Sir — Women in India already have already begun to customise traditional garments like salwars with deeper pockets or tailor-made designs incorporating pockets. That trend shows pockets are not alien to local clothing practice. Advocates correctly state that pockets bring utility, especially during festivals and shopping seasons when carrying a bag is cumbersome. Traditional garments were adaptive: earlier styles had tie-on pouches under skirts. Tradition can thus be marshalled to reclaim pockets without sacrificing cultural aesthetics.

Annesha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Sir — The handbag industry profits from keeping women dependent on external carry-pieces rather than built-in storage. Supporters of pockets argue that reliance on handbags imposes both financial and physical burdens. A well-designed garment with pockets offers freedom of movement and safety without necessarily diminishing style.

Ireima Imsong,

Imphal

Sir — Measurements confirm that women’s jeans pockets are shallower and narrower than men’s, limiting what women can carry in their pockets. Consumers have the power to influence design. Women should stop buying jeans that do not have adequate pockets.

Shrestha Ghosh,

Calcutta

Deep impact

Sir — The Delhi High Court’s order in favour of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan highlights a troubling reality: women’s likenesses are misused far more than men’s in online spaces. Deepfakes and unauthorised merchandise are infringements on dignity. The harm extends beyond celebrity rights, touching ordinary women whose faces and voices are manipulated without consent. Critics worry about personality rights restricting free expression, but free speech must never include impersonation or sexualised exploitation. Digital misuse demands a firmer legal response than piecemeal precedent.

Sourav Ash,

Calcutta

Sir — The case regarding Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s personality rights is significant. Every internet user is at risk of impersonation or unauthorised deepfakes. Current legal remedies are reactive and slow, while the harm spreads rapidly. Codified legislation would help define what counts as personality rights and clarify permissible exceptions such as news and parody. However, there is danger in overreach. An overly broad law might enable the powerful to suppress criticism under the guise of protecting dignity.

Sreemoy Ghose,

Calcutta

Love is messy

Sir — Dating applications are integrating Artificial Intelligence to match users and to refine messaging, suggesting a systemic shift in how people meet and communicate. AI features promise better matches by analysing preferences and suggesting conversation starters that ease initial friction. That convenience is attractive to busy lives and nervous hearts. Yet reliance on algorithmic prompts risks flattening individual voice and making courtship more generic. The ideal solution is technology that augments confidence while preserving the messy contours of personal expression.

Raees Haneef,

Mumbai

Sir — AI on dating apps smooths first chats but risks replacing quirks that make romance authentic, messy and human.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur