Letters to the editor: Japanese resignation firm Momuri helps employees in quitting their jobs

Sir — Bidding farewell to an organisation which one has served for a long time can be difficult owing to a multitude of factors such as uncertainty, guilt or disgruntlement. Interestingly, Momuri, a resignation company based in Tokyo, is gaining popularity among those who want to quit their jobs. Momuri, which translates to ‘I can’t take it anymore’ in Japanese, steps in for workers who struggle to cut ties with their employers for a sum of $350. Strict hierarchical structures, such as those in Japanese organisations, pose formidable hurdles to quitters. That employees today need proxies for sending out resignation emails shows how intensely toxic workplaces have become and how people impetuously tend to avoid emotionally fraught conversations.

Jahnvi Ali,

Mumbai

Bastion breached

Sir — I am overjoyed at India’s historic 336-run victory against England in the second Test match at Edgbaston, Birmingham (“Edgbaston falls, onwards to Lord’s”, July 7). This win is more than just a cricketing milestone — it marks the end of a long wait as India recorded their first-ever Test victory at Edgbaston.

Akash Deep, with his sensational 10-wicket haul, stunned England and tilted the match in India’s favour. Mohammed Siraj also contributed significantly with his relentless pace. The skipper, Shubman Gill, led from the front, scoring a magnificent double century in the first innings and a commanding century in the second, showing nerves of steel. The match was a testament to the resilience of the new generation of Indian cricketers.

Susanta Roy Chowdhury,

Calcutta

Sir — Team India has breached Edgbaston in style. Shubman Gill became the youngest Indian captain to win a Test match overseas. With 430 runs across both innings, Gill has the second-highest aggregate of runs in a single Test. Akash Deep and Mohammed Siraj also deserve plaudits for their super spells in both innings, not letting Jasprit Bumrah’s absence impact wicket-taking. Their collective form augurs well for India.

Ben Stokes, the English captain, looked very much a sore loser, calling the Edgbaston pitch a “sub-continent” surface. The fact is that India’s spinners took only two wickets in the two innings.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The young Indian cricket team has broken the jinx at Edgbaston. A collective effort by each and every player was responsible for the victory. Above all, Shubman Gill must be congratulated for keeping the team together. The victory at Edgbaston has given India a good momentum for the next match at Lord’s.

Atul Krishna Srivastava,

Navi Mumbai

Sir — What a grand and brilliant comeback by India after their loss in the first Test match against England at Leeds. The Men in Blue mauled England by 336 runs at Edgbaston. Shubman Gill’s records in the two Tests have brought him laurels. Hopefully, the team continues this momentum in the remaining three Tests against England.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — After losing the Test at Leeds, India showed their excellence at Edgbaston, levelling the series 1-1. Akash Deep’s superb 6-99 to complete a 10-wicket match haul, Shubhman Gill’s massive 430 runs in both innings and Mohammed Siraj’s six-wicket haul in the first innings ensured their victory.

Rupak G. Duarah,

Guwahati

Sir — When the start of the final day of the second Test match at Edgbaston got delayed due to rain, India’s win became uncertain. India ultimately won the match by 336 runs. After the loss in the first test match, India took lessons and organised their team under the able leadership of Shubman Gill. Gill scored a double hundred and then a century. As a captain, he positioned his fielders immaculately and superbly executed bowling changes. The fielding and the bowling were of a high level. If India can sustain this form in the entire series, they are bound to come out with flying colours.

Tapan Dutta,

Calcutta

Globetrotter

Sir — If Manmohan Singh was the “accidental prime minister”, as per the title of his memoir written by Sanjaya Baru, Narendra Modi can easily pass off as the ‘peregrinating prime minister’ owing to his whirlwind tours around the globe. In his first term as prime minister, his frequent travels to foreign countries earned him the sobriquet, ‘NRI PM’. Over the past decade, Modi has been on 90 international trips to 77 countries. Since his re-election in 2024, Modi has visited over 20 countries.

Indian citizens have the right to know about the total cost incurred by the State exchequer for these trips undertaken by Modi. One also wonders why the prime minister avoids briefing the nation about the outcome of his foreign trips.

Avinash Godboley,

Dewas, Madhya Pradesh

Dark allure

Sir — The report, “Kids caught in frenzied race for online followers” (July 6), must be an eye-opener for the public. The need for recognition and validation allures youngsters towards social media. The number of views, likes and followers are mistaken as yardsticks of popularity.

However, these factors do not ensure the authenticity of the audience or the strength of digital friendships. Further, the urge for quick money and easy fame force many youngsters to come up with dangerous content. Responsible use of social media is the need of the hour.

Abhinab Paul,

Baripada, Odisha

Sir — While social media provides a space for connection for teenagers, it also carries the risk of cyberbullying, body image issues and anxiety.

Deep Basak,

Nadia