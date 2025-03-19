Letters to the editor: Jalpaiguri school sets up letter box for students to write and unburden themselves

Heartfelt missives

Sir — Is the pen mightier than the psychologist’s couch? The initiative at a school in Jalpaiguri, the Fanindra Deb Institution, to set up a letter box where students can write letters to unburden themselves is a heartening step towards addressing the mental health crisis among the young. In a world where emotional turmoil often remains unspoken, this simple wooden letterbox provides a safe space for children to express their deepest thoughts and struggles. It is encouraging to see how such a small gesture can empower young voices and offer a sense of healing. However, while such a baring of the students’ souls can make them feel better momentarily, without proper counselling, they are unlikely to be able to cope with hardships just by writing letters.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rimika Roy,

Calcutta

Wary friendship

Sir — The recent statement in a podcast by the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, on improving India-China relations is a refreshing call for dialogue and cooperation (“China pats Modi for ‘positive’ outlook on ties”, Mar 18). The idea of a “dance between the elephant and the dragon”, as China described its relationship with India, reflects the historical ties between the two nations and the necessity for mutual understanding. However, the reality at the border still reflects underlying tensions, consequent one wonders whether such optimistic rhetoric is premature. Despite positive talks, unresolved issues continue to cast a shadow. Normalcy will require concrete actions, not just diplomatic assurances.

Debaprasad Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Sir — Narendra Modi’s remarks on the need for cooperation between India and China, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties and avoiding conflicts, are commendable. The historical context provided is enlightening, suggesting that both nations can indeed benefit from their shared heritage. However, the ground reality at the Line of Actual Control remains fraught with uncertainties. While diplomatic engagements have resumed, it is important to remain cautious. A more transparent approach towards resolving border tensions is crucial.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Sir — A positive outlook on India-China relations is a welcome change, especially after years of heightened tensions. Narendra Modi’s emphasis on collaboration as well as the long-standing cultural ties between the two countries is encouraging. Yet, it is essential to acknowledge that such statements must be followed by tangible steps at the border. The underlying security concerns are still unresolved. Unless they are addressed the rhetoric will seem hollow and is unlikely to foster real trust.

K. Nehru Patnaik,

Visakhapatnam

Sir — While the prime minister’s vision of a harmonious India-China relationship is admirable, we must not overlook the complexities of the situation. The rhetoric of a cooperative dance sounds idealistic given the historical border disputes. True progress will require more than optimistic statements. If India and China are to truly be partners, trust and security at the border need to be prioritised over abstract ideals.

Dipak Thakker,

Navi Mumbai

Sir — While dialogue with China is crucial, the Indian public remains wary about the situation at the border. Meaningful steps to address people’s concerns must accompany transparency about ground realities.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Healthy shot

Sir — The rise in seasonal influenza cases in the Delhi-NCR area should serve as a crucial reminder of the importance of vaccination, especially for adults. While children and seniors have long been the focus of immunisation efforts, adults, particularly those with chronic respiratory conditions, should not be neglected. With influenza causing serious illness and sometimes death, it is essential for health authorities to implement nationwide vaccination campaigns targeting high-risk groups. Vaccines have been proven to save lives and it is time to prioritise adult vaccination to ensure better public health outcomes.

Jayanthy Subramaniam,

Mumbai

Sir — Recent reports of a rise in influenza cases highlight the urgent need for a nationwide push to promote adult vaccination. While India has taken significant strides in monitoring flu trends, vaccination efforts often fall short for the adult population. It is concerning that the responsibility for adult immunisation is often left to individual states, leading to inconsistent coverage. A more coordinated, country-wide approach to vaccination, particularly for adults with underlying health conditions, is essential in combating the spread of seasonal influenza and preventing fatalities.

Debapriya Paul,

Calcutta

Scientific milestone

Sir — The recent discovery of widespread water-ice on the Moon, particularly in areas beyond the polar regions, is a remarkable achievement for India’s space programme. This breakthrough, facilitated by the ChaSTE instrument on Chandrayaan-3, builds on the success of Chandrayaan-1 and confirms India’s position at the forefront of space exploration. However, it is crucial that the government continues to provide long-term support for such missions and ensures further collaboration between public and private sectors. India’s growing space ecosystem is an inspiring example of how institutional autonomy and sustained investment can lead to outstanding scientific outcomes.

Sanjit Ghatak,

Calcutta

Sir — India’s growing achievements in space exploration, exemplified by the Chandrayaan-3 findings, prove that under the right conditions, even with limited resources, great scientific progress is possible.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu