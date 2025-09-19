Letters to the editor: Is it possible to erase memory? Kyoto scientists say yes

Erase it

Sir — The film, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, posed the question: is it possible to erase memory? Scientists at Kyoto University recently made such an impossibility possible. Using optogenetics, they were able to switch off the neurons associated with negative memories in mice. While their discovery could be a breakthrough in treating trauma, one wonders what such a powerful memory-editing method will prove to be in the hands of authoritarian leaders wanting their subjects to forget the shortcomings of their governance. Hirak Raja’r Jantar Mantar Ghar did foretell such a grim possibility.

Jharna Dasgupta,

Calcutta

Birthday hoopla

Sir — Prime Minister Narendra Modi turning 75 is both a personal milestone and a significant landmark for the country he has been leading for the past 11 years (“At 75, an ‘Avatar Purush’ is born”, Sept 18). Modi chose the special occasion to make a strong pitch for swadeshi goods. In a war-ravaged world, Modi has impressed upon the international community that India’s global conduct is rooted in the principle of vasudhaiva kutumbakam. Both India and the Global South have a powerful voice today in Modi.

However, Modi must admit that some obstacles need to be surmounted. The ambitious march towards self-reliance rests on peace, harmony and inclusivity that seem to be amiss.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — A lot of fanfare marked the celebration of the 75th birthday of the prime minister, Narendra Modi. The hashtag, MYMODISTORY, took social media by storm, blurring the line between praise and flattery. Modi-worshipping by celebrities and industrialists was on full display. The birthday boy impressed his supporters with his colourful dress and opulent headgear. Mukesh Ambani calling Modi “avatar purush” topped the puffery.

Few gave a thought to the fact that Modi represents Hindutva nationalism and corporate interests. Modi has brought a narrow version of nationalism to the centre stage of politics, relegating real issues to the background. It is a paradox of Indian politics that a leader who is not committed to secularism and social justice enjoys tremendous popularity.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The birthday celebration of Narendra Modi is no great occasion. India’s biggest industrialist called him “avatar purush” for his own vested interest.

Romana Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — The Congress marking Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday as National Unemployment Day hammers home the gap between the promises he made and what he actually delivered. The protest was rich in symbolism. The workers set up pakora stalls — in reference to Modi’s 2018 remark that street vendors should be counted as employed — to highlight the plight of educated youth forced into menial jobs due to a lack of jobs.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — Narendra Modi’s zest for life at 75 years of age is an eye-opener for those who think that one should retire after a certain age. It highlights his true passion for politics and governance.

Sadiq H. Laskar,

Guwahati

Allergic to dissent

Jimmy Kimmel Reuters

Sir — The United States of America prides itself as a model for democratic values. But real-life incidents reveal a contrasting picture. In a recent case, ABC pulled the late-night show, Jimmy Kimmel Live, off air indefinitely over the host’s comments about the shooting of the right-wing influencer, Charlie Kirk.

Kimmel, who frequently mocks Donald Trump on his show, insinuated that the government has been trying to portray the Left and the Democratic Party as being behind Kirk’s murder to gain political mileage. Kimmel has the right to comment on the incident as much as any American. But he seems to have been penalised for expressing his opinion. When it comes to freedom of expression, the US is no better than proclaimed dictatorships. This clearly demonstrates that politicians, whether in the US or India, do not have the appetite for dissent.

Jang Bahadur Singh,

Jamshedpur

Space matters

Sir — The random allocation of office spaces to officials in Kartavya Bhavan ignoring their ranks poses serious challenges to maintaining the integrity of their roles (“New office leaves room for disquiet”, Sept 17). Officials dealing with classified files, court cases or other sensitive matters may find it difficult to execute their responsibilities in the open halls of the Kartavya Bhavan without any breach of secrecy. Further, foreign policy-related work conducted in such an environment can lead to diplomatic blunders.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — The open seating arrangements of officers across ranks in the new Kartavya Bhavan have caused a sense of resentment among them.

The secretariat is the apex administrative body, and its officers play a crucial role in managing the overall administration of the country. The Centre ought to look into the issue.

Asim Bandyopadhyay,

Howrah