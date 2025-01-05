Letters to the editor: Influencer Woah Vicky faces backlash for pretending to be kidnapped in Nigeria

Be responsible

Sir — Foolish words blurted out during the course of a conversation may be forgotten but the internet forever bears evidence of foolish things done online. The social media influencer, Woah Vicky, alarmed her followers by pretending that she had been kidnapped while on vacation in Nigeria. When criticised for potentially fuelling negative stereotypes against Nigerian people, she was quick to apologise. However, despite her apology, the false association created by her video might linger in some minds. It is thus imperative that people, especially those with large followings, learn to use the internet responsibly.

Roshni Paul,

Calcutta

Bring help

Sir — A Kerala-born nurse, Nimisha Priya, has been sentenced to death by the president of the rebel Houthis’ Supreme Political Council in Yemen for allegedly murdering her abusive employer in 2017. This is a classic case of forced labour — Priya had been trying to leave the country but her travel documents and passport were withheld by the employer. In her desperation to retrieve the documents, including her passport, she administered sedatives to the employer, resulting in an overdose. In panic, she dismembered and dumped the body in a water tank. The ministry of external affairs should take up the matter with the concerned authorities.

Gopalaswamy J.,

Chennai

Sir — There are reports of Indians in Yemen being ill-treated by their sponsors who try to prevent them from leaving the country. The same happened with Nimisha Priya when she took the help of a Yemeni citizen to start a clinic. He went on to blackmail and abuse her, pushing her to accidentally kill him out of desperation. The Indian government must save her from capital punishment, offering financial compensation to the deceased’s family if required.

T. Ramadas,

Visakhapatnam

Supportive stance

Sir — Donald Trump, the president-elect of the United States of America, has thrown his weight behind the H-1B visa scheme, which will provide relief to hundreds of skilled Indian immigrants (“Easy bait”, Jan 2). However, Trump often wavers on policy positions. Opposing voices in the Republican Party might make him ultimately change his stance.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Dangerous place

Sir — Cyber criminals usually target senior citizens (“Risk proofing”, Jan 1). These criminals often have contacts posted at banks to feed them information about vulnerable candidates.

Sanjit Ghatak,

Calcutta

Sir — The digital revolution of the 21st century has invited many perils because of the lack of awareness and safety protocols. It is estimated that the average daily financial loss due to cyber fraud in India is around 60 crore rupees. With a large number of internet users, India is highly vulnerable to such crimes. A State-sponsored cyber insurance policy is essential to combat the financial threats related to cyber frauds alongside robust legal safeguards aligned with the Budapest Convention and periodic awareness campaigns.

Prasun Kumar Dutta,

West Midnapore

Sir — Technology like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning and blockchain is vital for detecting and preventing cyber fraud. Banks must adopt multi-factor authentication, data encryption, and transparent practices. It is equally important to educate customers on cyber threats like phishing and malware. Collaboration among banks, regulators, and tech firms is the key to ensuring a trustworthy digital environment in which to carry out financial transactions. Only then can the dream of Digital India be truly realised.

R.K. Jain,

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh