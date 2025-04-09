Letters to the editor: How will dire wolves, grey wolves survive with no space and no food?

Dire reality

Sir — Anyone hearing talk about dire wolves would be forgiven for thinking that the discussion was regarding Game of Thrones, a fantasy series where these creatures were featured. But they would be wrong. Scientists have successfully revived the dire wolf, an ancient species that went extinct nearly 12,500 years ago, using cutting-edge genetic engineering techniques. When this animal went extinct, its smaller cousin, the grey wolf, filled the ecological void left by it. The grey wolf is itself endangered owing to an encroachment on its prey base, which was once the dire wolf’s prey base as well. How, one wonders, will the two species co-exist when humans have not only taken up the space that was once theirs but have also left them with little to eat?

Shilpa Saluja,

Delhi

Unfair delays

Sir — The issue of defections in the legislative assemblies continues to undermine democratic principles with ruling parties, especially the Bharatiya Janata Party, encouraging defection to bolster their majority. The tactic of delaying disqualification petitions, often by Speakers nominated by the ruling party, has rendered the anti-defection law ineffective. The situation in Telangana, where the Speaker delayed petitions for months, is another example of this flawed system. Despite court rulings urging timely action, Speakers act in a biased manner, undermining the fairness of democratic processes. The need for reform is urgent to ensure that defections are addressed promptly and impartially.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — The frequent defections in legislative assemblies reflect a deepening crisis in Indian democracy. The ruling party’s tactic of leveraging Speakers to delay disqualification petitions undermines the integrity of the system. The delay in Telangana regarding petitions against defectors is just the latest example of this trend. The Supreme Court has intervened, urging timely action, but the problem persists due to the partisan role of Speakers. While the judiciary has called for reforms, the lack of action by Parliament continues to perpetuate this issue. Voters must hold defectors accountable but systemic reforms are essential to address the root cause of the problem.

Manzar Imam Qasmi,

Purnea, Bihar

Tricky ties

Sir — The efforts of the prime minister, Narendra Modi, to elevate India’s relations with Thailand reflect a strategic deepening of India’s engagement in Southeast Asia. While Thailand holds significant economic importance, it has often been overshadowed by other regional powers. Modi’s recent visit marks a turning point, especially with the launch of initiatives in defence and technological cooperation with Thailand. Modi’s engagements with the leaders of Myanmar and Bangladesh at the BIMSTEC Summit, while addressing regional instability, also signal India’s intent to bolster regionalism and economic integration. However, the growing instability in Myanmar and tensions with Bangladesh remain crucial issues that need focussed diplomacy.

Indranil Saha,

Calcutta

Seasonal palate

Sir — Uddalak Mukherjee should be lauded for invo­king Bibhutibhushan Ban­dopadhyay’s heartrending short story, “Pnui­macha”, alongside Rabindranath Tagore’s Dak Ghar in his piece “March maladies” (Mar 31). While many Bengalis would know of Tagore’s play and the child, Amal, few would recall the tragedy of Khenti, the teenager of a poor rural family tortured for dowry, who was left to die after bout of pox by her uncaring in-laws following an early marriage. Bandopadhyay’s stark critique of child marriage and dowry was poignant.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — The article, “March maladies”, reminded me of the Bengali practice of using sojne dnata in various dishes during basanta to combat ailments common to this season. From shukto to daal, from paanch meshali torkari to chochchori to maachher jhol, this vegetable with many health benefits becomes a hero ingredient.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta

Sir — Uddalak Mukherjee’s wonderful fusion of food and maladies, especially the reference to Bibhutibhusan Bandyopadhyay’s “Pnuimacha”, brought to mind the summer when I was down with chicken pox and as a way of ameliorating my miseries my mother plied me with various kinds of batas, which is the signature way of consuming greens during spring and summer to keep away viral infections.

Shreya Basu,

Auli

Great harm

Sir — This World Health Day, it is crucial that we confront gender-based violence as a pressing public health emergency. GBV, which affects millions of women and girls in India, often goes unreported due to stigma and fear. Despite the alarming statistics, such as one in three women experiencing such violence, GBV remains largely absent from health discussions. Health systems must act as first responders, integrating GBV response protocols and offering trauma-informed care. India must invest in shelters, legal clinics, and public awareness campaigns to break the silence. The health of a nation cannot thrive while half its population suffers from violence.

Iftekhar Ahmed,

Calcutta

Sir — GBV is not just a legal issue; it is a severe public health crisis that undermines the well-being of millions of women in India. The physical and psychological consequences of abuse are devastating. However, health systems continue to overlook this problem, failing to offer adequate support. Social change campaigns are needed to reduce stigma and men need to be involved in challenging harmful norms.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur