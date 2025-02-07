Letters to the Editor: How beavers saved Czech Republic $1.6 million

Speedy resolution

Sir — What would have cost the Czech Republic $1.6 million and years in planning and permits, beavers have achieved overnight. Nature’s engineers have effortlessly cut through bureaucratic red tape, building dams faster than officials could ever dream of. While Czech leaders were stuck with land ownership squabbles, these industrious creatures have not only revitalised wetlands with their effort but also saved the country millions. Perhaps they should be appointed as government advisers — after all, they seem more efficient than humans when it comes to timely decision-making and cost-effective solutions.

Rohan Sharma, New Delhi

Grave problem

Sir — In a show of strength and bolstering his tough stance on illegal immigration, Donald Trump, the president of the United States of America has deported over 100 immigrants of Indian origin to India. The apparent bonhomie between Trump and the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi, could not prevent this. This is disheartening. Moreover, this might only be the first batch of deportees. The deportation of Indians should strengthen our resolve to make India a land of opportunity. A day should come when we, as a host nation, embrace American immigrants and demonstrate our belief in transnational humanity.

G. David Milton, Maruthancode, Tami Nadu

Sir — It is shameful that over 100 Indian immigrants have been deported from the US with the consent of the Indian government. Approximately 18,000 illegal Indian immigrants have been identified by the US. Upon their return, they will face scrutiny, as the government seeks to uncover the reasons behind illegal migration. The agencies involved in such emigration scams must be exposed and held accountable.

M.N. Gupta, Hooghly

Sir — According to Reuters, a recent military flight deporting migrants from the US to Guatemala likely cost at least Rs 4,09,331 per person — more than five times the cost of a one-way first-class ticket on American Airlines for the same route. The Indian deportees who had reportedly paid up to Rs 40 lakh rupees to reach the US, now have the additional burden of paying the government back for deportation charges. The low value of the rupee compared to the dollar will make this debt even steeper. This is chilling.

C.K. Subramaniam, Navi Mumbai

Sir — If millions of skilled Indian migrants, vital to the US economy, choose to return to India amidst recent deportations, it would be a transformative leap for the country. Equipped with expertise in technology, healthcare and finance, these professionals could fuel India’s growth, driving innovation and job creation. Their return would enhance sectors like Artificial Intelligence, biotechnology, and sustainable energy.

Gopalaswamy J., Chennai

Sir — The recent deportation of illegal Indian immigrants from the US highlights a troubling trend. It reflects the desperation of many Indians who feel they cannot achieve their dreams at home. With many others in Canada, Europe, and even on the Russia-Ukraine frontline, it is clear that illegal migration remains a global issue. It will also impact the five million legal Indian immigrants who have built successful reputations. The government must target the illegal immigration networks while also creating opportunities at home. Only then will Indians see that the risks and shame of migrating illegally are not worth it.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy, Bengaluru

Contentious move

Sir — After Indore, Bhopal has become the second city in Madhya Pradesh to ban begging. This is a commendable step towards social justice. The municipal corporations in both cities have made necessary arrangements for those who are forced to beg for a living, providing them with food, medicine, and shelter. However, there are some loopholes in the system. For example, a case was registered in Indore against a person who gave money to a beggar. A person should be allowed to help others if he or she so wants without being penalised. There is still much to be done before this becomes a truly effective system.

Ujjwal Chourey, Ujjain

Sir — Banning begging ignores the underlying issues of poverty and inequality. It criminalises the most vulnerable instead of addressing the root causes.

Naveen Kumar, Bhopal

Just demand

Sir — The Trinamool Congress member of Parliament, Ritabrata Banerjee, has renewed the demand to rename West Bengal (“TMC MP presses for ‘Bangla’ name”, Feb 5). Since there is no East Bengal any longer, this demand is justified. If Bombay could become Mumbai and Orissa could become Odisha, why can West Bengal not be renamed? The name, ‘Bangla’, is significant to the state’s culture and identity. The Centre should respect the mandate of the people of Bengal and meet the demand of its government.

Shyamal Thakur, East Burdwan