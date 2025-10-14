Letters to the editor: Hikaru Nakamura, Magnus Carlsen should remember that a chessboard is not a stage

Play it cool

Sir — Theatrics involve to playing to the gallery and enhancing fan engagement but they undermine professionalism in sports. Recently, Grandmaster Hikaru Nakamura, on defeating the world champion, Gukesh Dommaraju, tossed his opponent’s chess piece into the crowd. After the incident sparked controversy online, Nakamura defended his gesture, advising Gukesh that he should dance on the chessboard if the latter won. Similarly, in a match in the past, Magnus Carlsen slammed his fist on the table in frustration after a shocking defeat to Gukesh. Both defeat and victory tend to elicit drama from players. But chess players should remember that a chessboard is not a stage and play it cool in the emotion department.

ADVERTISEMENT

Preeti Gomes,

Calcutta

Disaster dissected

Sir — Gopalkrishna Gandhi deserves plaudits for penning the article, “Spectre ahead” (Oct 12), which underlines the importance of overcoming natural disasters. Glittering malls, high-end multiplexes, sky-touching towers, gigantic statues or bullet trains do not translate to real development. Unless basic infrastructure is awarded the topmost priority, all rhetoric of progress is bound to fall flat.

At present, Indian metropolises turn into an ocean following a few hours of rain. The less said about the pathetic conditions of the rural regions the better. Instead of rebuilding basic infrastructure, the government is only focused on establishing smart cities, which would benefit mostly the creamiest sections of society.

Kajal Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — A philosophical approach to the spectre of natural disasters hanging over us is not very prudent. Stoicism might provide a halo around those who practise it, but being a trailblazer in embracing measures to keep cataclysm at bay offers us more glory than being extinct. Surviving and existing are what we may call the pinnacles of our achievement in the context of the ecological devastation that we are stuck in. It is time to apply the will to find our way to ward off the immeasurable peril.

Salil Karmakar,

Calcutta

Sir — In “Spectre ahead”, Gopalkrishna Gandhi discussed the impending fate of the Himalayas in the face of glacier melt and earthquakes. Citing a statement by a former chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Nabam Tuki, Gandhi insisted on more investment in early warning systems, resilient infrastructure, and community training. This was a reiteration of known facts.

Gandhi begins the article with the accounts of the plight of some Calcuttans following the exceptionally heavy rains in the last week of September. How far the phenomenon of climate change was responsible for this particular natural calamity is a matter of research. Moreover, Calcutta’s civic body dealt with the waterlogging within a short period of time in some regions. What Gandhi failed to mention is the tragic death of 12 individuals, mostly due to electrocution, hours after the rain. If anything deserves criticism, it is the poor maintenance of electric posts.

Sukhendu Bhattacharjee,

Hooghly

Sir — Can humanity not apprehend the deleterious impact uncontrolled human development will have on the fragile ecology of the Himalayas? Are humans not digging their own graves? Investment in disaster management is a necessity. Given the collective apathy of the government and the public, we seem to be inviting more man-made disasters now than ever before.

Asim Bandyopadhyay,

Howrah

Unsafe shelter

Sir — The editorial, “Heartless homes” (Oct 11), makes a very valid argument: “[t]he idea of home as a safe haven seems to have become an elusive myth.” The figures laid out by the National Crime Records Bureau report for 2023 justify this argument. A large number of crimes against women are being committed by husbands and close relatives. Cases of torture of women for dowry have increased by 14%. Home, the editorial rightly concludes, is an institution built on patriarchal power and perpetrates injustices against women.

Jahar Saha,

Calcutta

Weigh the risks

Sir — The decision of the Karnataka government to grant one paid menstrual leave every month to women employees across sectors has sparked an important debate. While the intent behind the decision is commendable, its potential impact deserves careful thought.

Providing a separate leave for menstruation when women already have access to sick leave could unintentionally promote gender bias. Employers might begin to view women as less productive or more costly, thereby widening the gender gap. Such policies, though well-meaning, risk reinforcing stereotypes.

Bhoomika Shankar,

Tumakuru, Karnataka

Verbal challenge

Sir — Politicians making animal references when attacking their opponents is commonplace in Indian politics. Notably, Jain religious leaders have announced the formation of a new political party — Shanti Doot Jan Kalyan Party — with the agenda of protecting animals. It will be interesting to see how Jain religious leaders, who advocate non-violence, deal with the verbal altercations in politics.

Sudhir G. Kangutkar,

Thane

Screen legend

Sir — It is saddening to learn about the demise of the Hollywood legend, Diane Keaton. Keaton got her big break in 1972 when she was cast in The Godfather. But the 1977 Woody Allen love story, Annie Hall, turned her into a star and earned her an Academy Award. Keaton was one of the most distinctive and admired performers of Hollywood of all time.

Sourish Misra,

Calcutta