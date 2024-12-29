Letters to the editor: Get Your Flex allows people to get tagged in stories of concerts they didn't attend

Need to impress

Sir — When did it become more important to be seen to be having fun rather than actually having fun? In a disturbing new trend, people are paying a service called Get Your Flex to tag them in stories of concerts and other exclusive events that they have not attended in reality. The aim is to show one’s followers on social media that one is out and about in the world and enjoying oneself, even if one is just bed rotting in real life. In a world obsessed with social status, it is worth wondering how many of our hobbies we pursue for the sake of enjoyment and how many things we engage in to fit in with the crowd.

Mukesh Aggarwal,

Calcutta

Fatal flight

Sir — It is horrific that at least 38 passengers were killed when a passenger plane operated by Azerbaijan Airlines burst into flames near Aktau in Kazakhstan (“Blinded plane crashed, 29 live”, Dec 26). The aircraft had 67 people on board, including two pilots. Preliminary investigation indicates that Russian air defence systems may have brought down the Azerbaijani aircraft. The aviation sector is in dire need of reforms that prepare pilots for a fraught world where they may get caught in geopolitical crossfires.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

True wordsmith

Sir — The author and screenplay writer, M.T. Vasudevan Nair, is no more. He was 91 at the time of his death (“MT, Kerala culture icon, dies”, Dec 26). Nair was an exceptional scriptwriter and revolutionised the art of screenplay writing in Malayalam cinema. He also directed several landmark films.

Dorai Ramani Suresh,

Ghaziabad

Sir — In his illustrious career spanning about seven decades, M.T. Vasudevan Nair authored nine novels and 19 collections of short stories; he also directed six films and wrote over 50 screenplays. Nair’s literary excellence earned him most of the prestigious awards in the country, including the Padma Bhushan in 2005. He also received seven National Film Awards.

Ramesh G. Jethwani,

Bengaluru

Sir — The passing of M.T. Vasudevan Nair, one of India’s most celebrated authors, marks the end of an era in Malayalam literature and cinema. He won the coveted Jnanpith Award in 1995 and several other national awards.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — It is heartbreaking that M.T. Vasudevan Nair, one of India’s greatest authors, has died. There was nary a writer who was loved more by Malayali readers. Nair’s novels continue to be printed decades after they were first published. He also wrote several unforgettable short stories. His passing is an irreparable loss for the cultural world.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Great initiative

Sir — To ensure road safety, animal welfare and environmental balance, the National Highways Authority of India has initiated a ground-breaking project to prevent road accidents caused by stray cattle. Piloted on NH-334B at the Haryana-Uttar Pradesh border, the initiative includes constructing cattle shelters and hospitals, fencing highways, using technology like drones and tracking chips to monitor animal movements alongside campaigns, and training programmes to spread awareness. This is encouraging.

R.K. Jain,

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh