Letters to the editor: From boba tea to protein shakes, nothing beats a glass of cold water in the summer heat

Sir — It is no secretthat carbonated drinks are bad for health. But summer invariably leaves people thirsting for cool drinks. Given the bad reputation of soft drinks, people are turning to things like boba tea and milkshake of various kinds. Those conscious of their health are also sipping on protein shakes instead of fizzy colas. Yet, too many protein shakes can have an adverse impact on the kidneys and boba and milk are too rich in calories and are often laced with as much sugar as a cola. Fresh fruit juices are almost entirely made of sugar too. Nothing, thus, beats a glass of cold water.

Oithijjo Sen,Delhi

Great shame

Sir — It no longer comes as a surprise when an Indian politician resorts to hate speech. The most recent example of this was the Bharatiya Janata Party leader and minister from Madhya Pradesh, Vijay Shah, making a communal remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi of the Indian army, a decorated officer who briefed the press about Operation Sindoor along with Wing-Commander Vyomika Singh. Shah called Qureshi a “sister of terrorists”, alluding to her religion. It is good that a division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court promptly took cognisance of the matter and ordered the police to file a first information report against Shah (“HC orders FIR on minister for Sofiya remark”, May 15).

S. Balakrishnan,Jamshedpur

Sir — It is reprehensible that even after the filing of a court-directed FIR and wide-scale condemnation from all quarters of society, no disciplinary action has been initiated against Vijay Shah for his distasteful remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi. The prime minister’s silence on this matter is disheartening. The minister’s plea before the Supreme Court for interim relief was rightly rejected.

S.K. Choudhury, Bengaluru

Sir — Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, one of the public faces of ‘Operation Sindoor’, is an inspiration for every Indian. Associating her with terrorists is condemnable.

Alima Shahzad, Rampur

Sir — Vijay Shah ought to have been asked to resign from his cabinet post immediately by the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Mohan Yadav. His apologies ring hollow in the face of his comment. Such individuals bring shame to the nation and also demoralise the armed forces. We must respect and appreciate our brave soldiers irrespective of their caste or religion as they serve and protect the nation.

Bidyut Kumar Chatterjee,Faridabad

Sir — Why is the government of Madhya Pradesh not taking action against Vijay Shah? It is disappointing to see the country’s ruling party not punish ministers for such shameful conduct.

Jang Bahadur Singh,Jamshedpur

Sir — The Indian armed forces stand for unity and sacrifices. Making hateful remarks against a soldier is tantamount to betraying the nation. The remark against Colonel Sofiya Qureshi not only hurt her but was also an attack on the dignity of all those who serve the nation selflessly. The response of the Madhya Pradesh High Court is commendable and restores trust in the judiciary.

Q.A. Qasmi,Mumbai

Sir — It is laudable thatthe Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognisance of Vijay Shah’s communal diatribe. This is not the first time that a BJP leader has made scurrilous comment against Muslims. They are emboldened to continue to utter such disparaging comments as no serious action is taken against them. That no senior BJP leader has reprimanded Shah shows that he has the party’s tacit support.

Tharcius S. Fernando,Chennai