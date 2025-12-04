Letters to the editor: Editor-in-chief of Swaraj Post claims earthquakes are caused by same-sex relationships

Tectonic shift

Sir — Do scientists at the Bureau of Indian Standards know that they should be studying the romantic inclinations of consenting adults rather than the restive tectonic plates? The BIS recently issued a major update to the national seismic zonation map as part of the revised Earthquake Design Code. One wonders what the scientist would have to say about Kanhaiya Bhelari, the editor-in-chief of Swaraj Post, who said in an interview that earthquakes are caused by same-sex relationships. Bhelari seems to have missed a few crucial geography lessons in school because the science behind earthquakes is taught in junior school. His bizarre comment almost invites sympathy for tectonic plates, which now find their hard work casually reassigned to human intimacy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arna Mondal,

Hooghly

Disastrous situation

Sir — Cyclone Ditwah, which made landfall in Sri Lanka on November 30, affected several coastal districts of India, leading to intense rainfall, powerful winds, and widespread flooding. Large sections of the population, especially fishermen, farmers, and daily-wage earners, faced significant hardship due to displacement and loss of livelihood. Cyclone Ditwah has, once again, demonstrated the increasing frequency and intensity of climate-related disasters, highlighting the importance of strengthening coastal infrastructure.

Altaf Khan,

Mumbai

Sir — Sri Lanka’s capital and surrounding areas have been hit by severe flooding after the cyclonic storm, Ditwah, made landfall in that country. Heavy rains triggered mudslides and caused rivers to overflow, submerging entire neighbourhoods. In the north, receding waters have revealed widespread destruction. Relief efforts are underway, with roads being cleared of fallen trees and debris but many towns remain cut off. The floods also disrupted trade and transport between India and Sri Lanka, affecting shipments and highlighting regional vulnerability to extreme weather.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir— Cyclone Ditwah has been perilous not only for Sri Lanka but also for the Indian state of Tamil Nadu. But Sri Lanka has been hit the hardest. The country has already declared a state of emergency. At least 470 people have been killed and hundreds have gone missing in Sri Lanka. India has responded by deploying Chetak helicopters and assisting Sri Lanka with food and humanitarian assistance.

Kirti Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — At a time when Sri Lanka is making an effort to regain economic stability, Cyclone Ditwah has created havoc in the island nation.

Manapadian Joe,

Chennai

Sir — In the aftermath of the ravages caused by Cyclone Ditwah in Sri Lanka, India’s Operation Sagar Bandhu came into action with lightning speed — ships, helicopters, and tonnes of relief were despatched to the island nation. This proves, once again, that true neighbours become family in crisis. This swift, selfless rescue reaffirms India’s role as South Asia’s ‘big brother’ and a global first responder.

T.S. Karthik,

Chennai

Sir — Cyclone Ditwah has exposed how uneven disaster readiness can be across the region. Sri Lanka bore the worst of the cyclonic storm, with hundreds dead and homes destroyed as the slow-moving cyclone scraped along its eastern coast. The island’s limited evacuation capacity and unusual cyclone track compounded the damage. India, with far stronger systems in place, faced only the weakened remnants. Cyclone Ditwah is a reminder that early warnings mean little without the infrastructure to act on them. Regional cooperation on disaster preparedness would save lives long before the next storm brews up in the Bay of Bengal, a region that is becoming increasingly

restive owing to climate change.

Hasnain Rabbani,

Mumbai

Sir — The losses suffered by farmers in southern India will affect production, crop yield and food prices compared to previous years. Lesser yields will also result in lower income for farmers. The crop losses must be thoroughly assessed and affected farmers should be suitably compensated by the government.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Health tax

Sir — The recent proposal to increase the excise duty on tobacco and paan masala has sparked an important debate in Parliament. While higher taxes may help discourage harmful consumption and raise revenue, it is crucial that the government ensures that this burden does not unfairly impact small vendors. Transparent use of

the additional revenue for public health campaigns and de-addiction programmes is essential. A balanced approach can protect both public health and economic stability.

Omar Faruque Mondal,

Goalpara, Assam

Sir — Raising taxes on all tobacco products may reduce their use in India and save millions of lives. The government can utilise the additional revenue in strengthening health programmes. According to the Global Adult Tobacco Survey of 2016-17, India is home to over 26 crore tobacco users and tobacco use kills at least 12 lakh Indians each year. Prevention is better than cure and avoiding tobacco products is good for health.

C.K. Subramanium,

Navi Mumbai

Text only

Sir — Young adults avoid calls because they feel abrupt and demanding in a time of constant mental fatigue. Messaging offers control and space to think. A ringing phone feels like an intrusion, not a conversation. It signals a need to rethink how we connect.

Aranya Sanyal,

Siliguri