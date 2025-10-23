Letters to the editor: Couples are increasingly choosing a ‘cash only’ policy for their wedding

Cash benefit

Sir — Weddings can be taxing business — not only for those getting married and their immediate families but also for the guests who are invited. Gift ideas for the bride and the groom are hard to come up with and people often end up giving them things like dinner sets, casseroles, tea sets and so on. No wonder then that couples are increasingly choosing a ‘cash only’ policy for their wedding. While there has been criticism about the directness of this appeal, its growing popularity with every passing season speaks for itself. In a few years, the humble, but useless, dinner set might even be replaced by Bitcoins and NFTs. In the same spirit, perhaps it is also time to pare down the ‘Big Fat Indian Wedding’ to its bare bones and use the money spent on it for more fruitful purposes.

Adrija Basu,

Calcutta

Work left

Sir — The government may be closer to achieving its target of ending the country’s oldest internal conflict by March 2026 but it needs to ponder the reasons behind such insurgencies (“Build bridges”, Oct 20). The Maoist movement in India emerged as a reaction to poverty, corruption, lack of education and health services, police atrocities and so on. The government must realise that the dream of India becoming an economic superpower means nothing to the marginalised. For them, peaceful lives, access to basic facilities, and the right to preserve their culture and natural resources mean far more than industrial progress. Real victory in this case can thus be achieved not by brute force but through trust-building, empathy, and genuine efforts for the uplift of the marginalised.

Sourav Ash,

Calcutta

Sir — Maoists who have surrendered to the State must be offered protection from their erstwhile comrades. The stigma associated with them must also be eradicated if they are to return to normal life. Egalitarian measures, not rhetoric, can bring stability.

Salil Karmakar,

Calcutta

Toxic celebrations

Sir — Severe air pollution engulfs our cities every Diwali (“Darkness wins”, Oct 22). The festival of lights sadly turns into a celebration of smoke as firecrackers fill the air with toxic fumes. Despite awareness campaigns about the ill-effects of noise and air pollution, why do we still equate these with joy? Is it not ironic to pray for blessings while polluting the air we breathe? The elderly, children and animals suffer the most as a result of such celebrations. Diwali should symbolise joy, not suffocation.

M.D. Hasnain,

Patna

Sir — The Supreme Court gave precedence to public sentiment over public safety by permitting the sale and the bursting of green crackers in the National Capital Region. Green crackers are less harmful than conventional ones but they too have harmful emissions. The after-effects of such permissiveness are there for all to see — the Air Quality Index has shot up precariously in the capital. Putting public health above everything else would have been the wise thing to do.

G. David Milton,

Maruthancode, Tamil Nadu

Sir — As is the case each year, air pollution has peaked across India’s major cities after Diwali. Delhi’s air quality was already in the ‘poor’ category before the festival. In the aftermath of Diwali, AQI is now above even the severe range in the NCR. While it is impossible to avoid air pollution completely, making Diwali more eco-friendly can certainly make a big difference.

S. Sankaranarayanan,

Chennai

Sir — Residents of Delhi woke up to a dense blanket of smog as air quality in Delhi plummeted after Diwali celebrations. Despite the Supreme Court’s restrictions on firecrackers, several areas across Delhi reported widespread violations on Diwali night. Many monitoring stations recorded AQI levels exceeding 500. Low wind speeds, combined with emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning in neighboring states like Punjab and Haryana, typically worsen Delhi’s air pollution.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Uneven pitch

Sir — The recently-concluded tour of the West Indies cricket team to India and the ongoing tour of India to Australia have some uncanny similarities. The West Indians looked unprepared. The Indian team that has gone Down Under, too, has members who are out of touch with international cricket for some time.

Monidipa Mitra,

Calcutta

Sir — The Test matches between India and West Indies were one-sided, with India bagging an easy victory in the two-match series. It is sad to see the West Indies cricket team play as a shadow of the powerhouse it once was.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Golden legacy

Sir — Madhumati, the iconic dancer and actress, passed away at 87, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy. From Ankhen to Amar Akbar Anthony, her classical training and cinematic flair dazzled audiences. Later, as part of her dance academy, she trained actors like Akshay Kumar and Govinda. Her death marks the end of a golden era of the Hindi film industry where grace, mischief, and talent created unforgettable performances.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai

Light and dark

Sir — Each year, Ayodhya tries to outdo its previous year’s record of lighting a certain number of diyas. Each year, people take away the oil from the lamps for their homes. How is the government still unmoved by their plight?

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital