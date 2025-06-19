Letters to the editor: Chinese firm fines employees for snacking, taking washroom breaks during work

Absurd rules

Sir — Most of us recall with horror such strange and rigid rules as requiring permission to drink water or to visit the washroom that we had to follow in our schooldays. We had hoped as children that adulthood would allow us to escape such unfair and restrictive rules. Unfortunately, some workplaces seem to have equally absurd policies. A Chinese firm has recently come under fire for fining employees for snacking or visiting the washroom during work hours. Studies show that employees are most productive when allowed to work in a hybrid mode, dividing their work hours between home and the office, thus balancing comfort and flexibility with structure. But with odd rules such as these, employees might dread going to office at all.

Sankalp Sinha,

Gurugram

Delicate diplomacy

Sir — It is unfortunate that the prime minister, Narendra Modi, made remarks critical of Turkey when he stopped at Cyprus on his way to Canada for the G7 Summit. India’s trade with Turkey amounts to more than 10.5 billion dollars. Indian businesses will be affected if Turkey decides to sanction trade with India. Moreover, there are many Indians studying and working in Turkey. At a time when a crisis is brewing in the Middle East, adding another nation to the list of countries where Indian nationals are at risk is not a good idea. While some Indians are being evacuated from Iran, there are others who remain in danger.

Hemachandra Basappa,

Bengaluru

Sir — Cyprus is an important partner for India in the Mediterranean region. The official visit by Narendra Modi provided New Delhi an opportunity to build upon historical bonds and expand trade ties and investments in security and technology. Modi has received the ‘Grand Cross of the Order of Makarios III’, the highest civilian honour of Cyprus, during his visit to the country. This will no doubt bode well for India-Cyprus relations.

Dimple Wadhawan,

Kanpur

Sir — Narendra Modi’s recent visit to Cyprus, along with the one undertaken by the external affairs minister, S. Jaishankar, to Brussels, the headquarters of the European Union, has signalled in unequivocal terms the growing commitment of India to deepen its partnerships with Europe. While the United States of America remains the most important economic and strategic partner both for India and for Europe, the turbulence of Donald Trump’s second presidential term, marked

by protectionism and scepticism toward alliances and partnerships, has nudged India and the EU to hedge their bets.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — The fate of thousands of students and other Indians in Iran and Israel hangs in the balance and seven pilgrims died in a helicopter crash in Uttarakhand. Yet the prime minister has embarked on overseas trips to three countries: Cyprus, Croatia and Canada. One wonders what prevented Narendra Modi from postponing his visits at least to Cyprus and Croatia if not Canada where the G7 Summit was being held.

Tharcius S. Fernando,

Chennai

Sir — Narendra Modi’s three-nation tour is making headlines. While international visits may bolster India’s image abroad, global prestige must not come at the cost of domestic priorities. While world leaders applaud Modi, countless Indians still wait for clean water, safe roads, and stable incomes.

Hasnain Rabbani,

Mumbai

Sir — The Congress has rightly criticised Narendra Modi for going on a three-nation tour while neglecting Manipur, pointing out that this is his 35th trip abroad since May 2023. More than 220 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless due to ethnic violence in Manipur since then.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Tight spot

Sir — Every nation must look after its own interests first (“Tough test”, June 17). As far as the confrontation between Israel and Iran is concerned, India has no option but to maintain an impartial stance since both nations in question are traditionally India’s allies. Similarly, in the war between Russia and Ukraine, while India could not go against its long-time friend, Russia, it also cannot afford to antagonise Ukraine, which has the support of most of the Western powers. India must try to remain impartial during international conflicts.

Aranya Sanyal,

Siliguri

Sir — Airstrikes by Israel on Iran’s oil and gas facilities have serious implications for global energy security. Disruptions caused by attacks on oil infrastructure or shipping routes will spike energy prices in India. Moreover, India maintains good relations with Israel and Iran but rising hostilities may put New Delhi in a tight diplomatic spot, especially if it affects the Chabahar Port project in Iran.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Protect them

Sir — A young woman social media influencer was recently killed in Punjab by a self-proclaimed vigilante. Law enforcement authorities must take strict steps to protect women who share content online. Vigilantes must not be allowed to get away with moral policing.

Brij B. Goyal,

Ludhiana

Have fun

Sir — Yesterday was In­ter­national Picnic Day. But June no longer has weather conducive to picnics. It is either too muggy or raining. People should thus spread a blanket out on the floor and enjoy a simple meal. The point is to get together and have fun. This can be done in various ways. Weather permitting, people should go out and have fun. But they can still have fun indoor.

C.K. Subramaniam,

Navi Mumbai