Letters to the editor: Cassette tapes now back in vogue

Old charm

Sir — There was a time when people had to save for months to save enough pocket money to buy a cassette worth Rs 40. The height of luxury was being able to buy a walkman to listen to these cassettes on the go. But these were soon replaced by CDs and iPods. Music is now stored in digital clouds and easily accessible. It is thus amusing to learn that cassettes are now back in vogue and priced at Rs 500-2,000 online. The tactile experience of handling cassettes, including the inlay cards, adds to their charm. This format offers something that digital music cannot. Buying a cassette is taking a thrilling leap of faith. Unlike with digital music, one cannot just move on to the next song if one does not like it. Once a cassette has been bought, the music is there to stay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Puranjit Sanyal,

Nadia

Sinister motives

Sir — The persistent use of internet shutdowns in India raises significant concerns about the balance between maintaining law and order and upholding citizens’ rights (“Dark screen”, Feb 26). While the government justifies such an action as essential for controlling crisis situations, the widespread shutdowns often disrupt daily life, impair education, and hinder business operations. The Supreme Court’s ruling that each shutdown must meet the tests of necessity and proportionality must be heeded. Internet access is a fundamental right and its arbitrary suspension should be minimised.

Amitava Chatterjee,

Calcutta

Sir — India’s dubious distinction of having imposed the second-highest number of internet shutdowns globally is troubling, especially given that it is in the company of countries with fragile democratic structures. Shutdowns are increasingly used in response to protests and communal violence. This trend is symptomatic

of broader concerns about democratic backsliding. When governments prioritise control over information flow, they undermine trust in their citizens and suppress essential rights. India must reconsider this approach, ensuring that internet access remains unimpeded as a cornerstone of democratic expression.

Tapes Chandra Lahiri,

Calcutta

Sir — While the government defends internet shutdowns as a tool for managing law and order, the larger societal costs are undeniable. Internet shutdowns affect thousands, disrupting education, healthcare, and business operations. In a digital age, the economic and social impact of restricting internet access is profound. Given the Supreme Court’s directive on proportionality, it is critical for authorities to reconsider the frequency and the scope of shutdowns. Every internet shutdown should be evaluated for its necessity, ensuring that citizens’ fundamental rights are not compromised in the name of security.

Khokan Das,

Calcutta

Sir — The rise in global internet shutdowns — India is one of the leading offenders — reflects a worrying trend of authoritarianism and an erosion of democratic values. While the security concerns are valid, the sweeping restrictions imposed on digital access often have far-reaching, negative consequences on citizens’ ability to communicate, learn, and engage in economic activity. The internet is not only a tool for information but access to it is also a fundamental right. It is ironic that in an era where information is power, governments are increasingly resorting to clampdowns that stifle this very power.

Jayanthy Subramaniam,

Mumbai

Think anew

Sir — As Artificial Intelligence continues to evolve, the concerns over its impact on critical thinking deserve a nuanced examination. A Microsoft and Carnegie Mellon study shows that while AI might reduce the cognitive load for routine tasks, it does not inherently lead to intellectual decline. Instead, it transforms the nature of thinking, shifting focus from task completion to higher-order analysis and verification. AI, when used thoughtfully, acts as a partner that enhances our cognitive abilities. Workers who engage critically with AI outputs demonstrate that our intelligence adapts to and grows alongside technology rather than diminishing in its presence.

Devendra Khurana,

Bhopal

Sir — The debate around Artificial Intelligence diminishing our critical thinking abilities is largely based on fear rather than evidence. AI is reshaping cognitive work by taking over routine tasks, allowing us to focus on higher-order thinking. The recent Microsoft Research and Carnegie Mellon study on AI and cognitive effort highlights a shift in how we work. Far from making us intellectually lazy, AI can be a powerful tool that frees up mental space for more complex tasks, encouraging deeper engagement with ideas. Rather than fearing AI, we should embrace it as an ally in cognitive enhancement.

N. Sadhasiva Reddy,

Bengaluru

Find a cure

Sir — Tomorrow is Rare Disease Day. This occasion highlights the urgent need for a more robust and comprehensive approach to rare diseases in India. While the National Policy for Rare Diseases introduced in 2021 offers some hope, its limited scope and financial inadequacy leave many patients struggling. The lack of comprehensive data and the exclusion of various rare diseases under the policy are critical gaps. India needs to expand its support framework, ensuring access to affordable treatment, better insurance coverage, and greater collaboration with the private sector to make life-saving treatments accessible to all.

Anshu Bharti,

Begusarai, Bihar

Live well

Sir — While longer life expectancy is a remarkable achievement, the true focus should be on living well, not just longer. A balanced life that embrace health should always take precedence over simply extending our lifespans.

Prakshal Bakliwal,

Gwalior