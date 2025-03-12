Letters to the editor: Canadians angry with Donald Trump, rename Americano as Canadiano

Contentious cup

Sir — There is a storm brewing in a coffee cup in Canada. Miffed with the president of the United States of America and his aggressive colonial rants, Canadians have decided to rename the Americano as the Canadiano. Ironically, though, the Canadians have taken a leaf out of America’s playbook in doing so. In the early 2000s, America renamed French fries as freedom fries because it was upset with France, even before that, during World War I, it decided to call sauerkraut liberty cabbage instead to spite Germany. In fact, even the Americano is actually just a watered down version of the Italian espresso by another name. But if Canadians really want to hurt Trump, they should rename his beloved Diet Coke instead. That will really get the president’s goat.

Ruchita Ram,

Calcutta

Team effort

Sir — India’s victory in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 reinforces their dominance in white-ball cricket. Rohit Sharma’s leadership and explosive batting display at the final were nothing short of exceptional. However, it is crucial not to forget the collective effort of the team, including key contributions from spinners like Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. India’s strength lies in their depth, not just in individual brilliance. The future of Indian cricket looks promising but the Men in Blue must remain vigilant and address their shortcomings in Test cricket, particularly against New Zealand and Australia.

Nikhil C.K. Maniam,

Mumbai

Sir — Rohit Sharma’s overall performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 proved his critics wrong. After enduring criticism of his leadership and performance, particularly during India’s defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, his determined approach in leading India to victory deserves praise. Sharma’s aggressive batting set the tone for the team, and his captaincy demonstrated maturity and focus. It is time we stop undermining his efforts and instead recognise his consistent contributions to Indian cricket.

Jubel D’Cruz,

Mumbai

Sir — Kuldeep Yadav’s performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final was exceptional. His two crucial wickets — Rachin Ravindra and Kane Williamson — showed just how effective he has become in pressure situations. While the spotlight often shines on top-order batsmen, Yadav’s spin bowling was integral to India’s success, particularly on the slow Dubai pitch. His ability to turn the ball and deceive the batsmen was a masterclass in wrist-spin bowling. It is clear that Yadav is growing into one of the best in his craft.

Khokon Das,

Calcutta

Sir — Although Virat Kohli did not score well in the final of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, his contribution throughout the tournament cannot be overlooked. Kohli’s leadership, temperament, and the way he set the example in the middle overs played a significant role in India’s dominance in the tournament. His calmness under pressure is a vital asset to the team. Kohli’s presence itself seems to steady the ship and allow others to play freely. His consistency throughout the tournament shows his value, even when he does not get the runs on the board.

M. Rishidev,

Dindigul, Tamil Nadu

Sir — Mohammed Shami’s role in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 was instrumental, especially in the absence of Jasprit Bumrah. Shami’s ability to bowl in all phases of the game — whether with the new ball or in the death overs — was a crucial factor in India’s success. His disciplined and accurate bowling in the final, combined with his experience, gave India the necessary breakthroughs when needed most.

Arun Kumar Baksi,

Calcutta

Sir — Although it ended in defeat, New Zealand’s performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final deserves commendation. Despite setting a competitive total of 251, they were up against a strong Indian side. Their bowlers, particularly Mitchell Santner and Lockie Ferguson, fought hard and tried to put pressure on India. However, it was the inability to capitalise on key moments that cost them. New Zealand’s ability to challenge top sides is always evident. They may have fallen short this time, but their grit and determination remain commendable.

Abhijit Chakraborty,

Calcutta

Sir — New Zealand’s batting performance in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final was disappointing given their earlier form in the tournament. The lack of partnerships, especially in the middle overs, hurt their chances. While players like Devon Conway and Kane Williamson showed some resistance, they failed to put together a match-winning stand. New Zealand will need to reflect on their approach to build more substantial innings in future finals.

Ashim Kr. Chakraborty,

Guwahati

Sir — The Indian cricket team is in a class of its own in white-ball cricket. While the team’s dominance in International Cricket Council events cannot be questioned, there is still work to be done in Test cricket. India’s defeats against New Zealand and Australia are reminders that their progress in the longer format needs attention. The Board of Control for Cricket in India must focus on nurturing a balance between white-ball and Test cricket, ensuring that India remains the undisputed leader in all formats.

Abhilasha Gupta,

Mohali

Sir — The rise of the Indian Premier League has transformed Indian cricket. Its impact on India’s success in ICC events cannot be overstated. The IPL has given exposure to young players like Varun Chakravarthy. The BCCI must continue to harness the IPL’s potential.

R. Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — It is disheartening to see the growing divide between India and Pakistan in the world of cricket. The refusal of India to play in Pakistan has intensified the already tense relationship between the two nations. While politics continues to affect sport, it is important to remember the spirit of cricket — a sport that once united the subcontinent. The 1996 World Cup, when India and Pakistan co-hosted with Sri Lanka, was a celebration of camaraderie. This spirit should not suffer.

Yash Pal Ralhan,

Jalandhar