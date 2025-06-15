Letters to the editor: Before summer became a camp, it was simply a time to be free

Lazy summer

Sir — The West’s newfound concept of ‘summer kid rotting’ is about celebrating purposeless days as a necessary antidote to hyper-productivity. It urges parents to embrace idleness and recognise that doing nothing can, in fact, mean everything. Yet, this is no novel idea. Indian children once knew summers not by schedules but by mango-stained fingers, outdoor games, cardboard castles and long hours spent idling under creaky fans. These months were not breaks to be optimised but chapters of wonder written in sunlight and silence. Before summer became a camp, it was simply a time to be free.

V.S. Giri,

Calcutta

Critical situation

Sir — Israel’s strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities have dealt a near-fatal blow to the already fragile nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States of America (“Shrewd calculation”, June 14). Tehran’s withdrawal from the next round of talks is unsurprising. This destruction of diplomatic momentum threatens to undo years of delicate back-channel efforts. The US must consider whether uncritical support for Israeli military action truly serves its long-term interest, especially when those actions sabotage its stated aim of preventing nuclear proliferation through negotiation.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Sir — The timing and the ferocity of Operation Rising Lion point towards domestic political calculations for Israel rather than immediate security needs. With Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition under strain and growing global scrutiny over the Gaza war, the attack on Iran conveniently shifts focus away from the Palestinian issue. Escalation abroad often serves as political theatre at home. However, such adventurism risks spiralling into a full-scale regional war. Governments worldwide must stop enabling reckless leadership with blind military and diplomatic backing.

Fakhrul Alam,

Calcutta

Sir — The International Atomic Energy Agency’s recent resolution on Iran’s non-compliance appears to have hastened the latest conflict with Israel. Although based on legitimate concerns, the report has emboldened Tel Aviv’s hawkish strategy while further alienating Iran from global diplomatic channels. International institutions must tread cautiously when their assessments can trigger devastating military consequences.

Tapomoy Ghosh,

East Burdwan

Sir — Although the US has officially distanced itself from Israel’s strikes, its prior military repositioning and diplomatic movements suggest foreknowledge as the Israeli prime minister has claimed. Tehran’s belief that Washington is complicit thus cannot be dismissed. If the US is serious about averting war, it must be clear and consistent in both speech and action. Anything less invites Iranian retaliation against American assets and derails any remaining prospects of a peaceful nuclear settlement.

M.A. Madhusudan,

Bengaluru

Sir — Trust is the currency of nuclear negotiations, and it has just suffered a staggering devaluation where Tehran is concerned. Iran’s anger is understandable given that its top scientists were targeted and its sovereign territory bombed. Even if Iran had entertained compromise, those options now seem off the table. The idea of allowing a regional consortium to handle Iran’s nuclear fuel now appears laughable. Rebuilding this trust will take more than rhetoric.

Gregory Fernandes,

Mumbai

Sir —The entire Middle East stands on the edge of a wider conflagration. History shows that regional wars often begin with isolated acts of aggression masked as ‘self-defence’. The world must act swiftly to restrain both sides lest another preventable war devastates millions.

P. Senthil Saravana Durai,

Mumbai