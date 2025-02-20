Letters to the Editor: Bald Youtube vlogger rents out his head for ads

Lucrative shine

Sir — Space is always at a premium in a capitalist society. So why should a shining bald-pate be left out? Shafeek Hashim, a travel vlogger from Alappuzha, Kerala, has turned his smooth scalp into a marketing goldmine. The 36-year-old has come up with a unique offer: for Rs 50,000, companies can get prime placement on his head for three months while he records YouTube content. This lucrative idea may shave off the social stigma around baldness. Ironically, his first client is La Densitae, a Kochi-based hair transplant company. After all, placing an advertisement for hair transplant on a bald head might be counterproductive, especially when Hashim has shown the world just how profitable it can be to have a glabrous noggin.

Malini Mallick,

Mumbai

New code

Sir — The introduction of the Income-tax Bill, 2025, which intends to contemporize and simplify the existing statute, is welcome. It is in line with the government’s vision of abolishing outdated laws. The new bill also brings cryptocurrencies under the capital assets umbrella to enable tax authorities to call for information from virtual digital spaces, such as online investments and trading accounts. It is hoped that the new Income-tax Bill will improve the ease of doing business.

M. Jeyaram,

Sholavandan, Tamil Nadu

Sir — In a bid to streamline and simplify the tax-filing procedure, the government has introduced the new Income-tax Bill. For decades, tax calculation has been a burdensome exercise. Despite some positive changes, multiple references to the 1961 Act still exist. This may cause confusion. Moreover, allowing income tax authorities to access emails raises concerns about privacy and potential misuse of the law. Meaningful tax reforms must go beyond simplification. It should focus on reducing compliance burdens, ensuring fairness and protecting taxpayers’ rights.

Vijay Singh Adhikari,

Nainital

Take control

Sir — It is worrying that a recent survey by the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences has revealed that 27% of teenagers in India have developed symptoms of social media dependency and are afflicted by mental illnesses (“Other eyes”, Feb 17). Teenagers are constantly using their phones, be it for social media or messaging applications. Overdependence on smartphones hampers youngsters’s overall well-being. Developed countries are creating regulations for the ethical and limited use of social media by young people. This is crucial to save them and other countries should follow suit.

Jayanta Datta,

Hooghly

Sir — There is an urgent need to control the usage of social media platforms by youngsters. Behavioural changes like anger and irritability are noted among children if they are kept away from mobile phones. But they learn this from adults. So to wean youngsters away from phones, adults must take the first step.

Vinay Asawa,

Howrah

Sir — Imposing parental controls on social media will achieve little. Children take great pleasure in circumventing such controls. The principle of the forbidden fruits tasting sweetest applies to social media too. There have to be other ways of diverting children’s attention towards more productive pursuits.

Anthony Henriques,

Mumbai

Draw a line

Sir — The recent controversy regarding the comments made by the content creator, Ranveer Allahbadia, has ignited intense public debate. The responsibility to clean up content does not lie solely with content creators. Audiences who boost these videos with views and likes are equally complicit.

Moreover, while Allahbadia faces intense backlash, such indignation is absent when political leaders promote misogyny or vulgarity. This controversy holds a mirror to society’s double standards. If society rejects vulgarity, hatred and bigotry as entertainment, such content will die out.

Nilachal Roy,

Siliguri

Sir — The shameful comment by Ranveer Allahabadia is but a drop in the ocean. Such obscene content is rampant in the media. It is time that people encouraging such content are ostracised.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — Content creators thrive on audience engagement and pushing boundaries to entertain people. But where does one draw the line? The YouTube show, India’s Got Latent, found itself in hot water after an inappropriate remark by a guest judge, Ranveer Allahbadia. Humour is subjective and the controversy raises bigger questions. Are content creators unfairly scrutinised for content consumed voluntarily? This shows that comedy is risky business and awareness of limits matters just as much as punchlines.

Urbi Bhattacharya,

Calcutta

Get the message

Sir — The Elon Musk-led department of government efficiency in the United States of America has cancelled a $21 million grant for “voter turnout in India” days after the billionaire met the Indian prime minister, Narendra Modi. This reveals the double standards of the United States. On the one hand, it preaches about upholding democracy. On the other, it makes no effort to let democracy thrive.

Musk’s decision sends an unequivocal message to India — be self-reliant, do not depend on external assistance. But Musk should know that India is already on the path of self-sufficiency and such decisions will actually make the country stronger. If external forces believe that India’s democratic system can be influenced through monetary grants or their withdrawal, they are mistaken.

R.K. Jain,

Barwani, Madhya Pradesh