Letters to the editor: AI student gets admission in University of Applied Arts Vienna

Old lesson

Sir — Teachers these days are perhaps not unused to students using Artificial Intelligence to complete their assignments. But what happens when AI itself becomes a student? An AI student has been admitted to the University of Applied Arts Vienna and is attending classes, turning in assignments, and receiving critiques and grades alongside its human peers. However, the real question is whether this kind of teaching, even though it is unconventional, is any dif­f­erent from the data training that AI programmes usually re­ceive. After all, what makes college education worthwhile is each student’s unique intellect, not particularly what is taught as part of the syllabus. As such, anything this AI stud­ent is producing is really no different from what other AI apps create.

Ranjini Roy,

Calcutta

Fatal deluge

Sir — Rain continues to ravage the Northeast (“Sikkim disaster kills soldiers”, Jun 3). Three soldiers were killed and six people reported missing after a landslide struck an army camp at Chaten in northern Sikkim’s Lachen. One man was also reported to have died in Hojai in Assam. The total death toll across the Northeast is around 45 and it continues to rise. The Brahmaputra and some of its tributaries are reportedly flowing above danger levels in certain locations. The India Meteorological Department must send out timely warnings to ensure that the situation does not worsen.

C.K. Subramaniam,

Navi Mumbai

Sir — The fact that more than five lakh people are affected and many have died in the Northeast due to heavy rainfall, landslides and floods is unfortunate. Although the state and the Central governments have taken some measures to alleviate the situation, rescue and rehabilitation will not be easy given the severity of the disaster. A long-term plan is required to mitigate the devastating effects of such natural disasters which have become annual phenomena.

D.V.G. Sankarao,

Andhra Pradesh

Sir — Over one lakh people have been affected by flash floods triggered by overflowing rivers and embankment breaches in Manipur. More than 11,000 houses have been damaged. At least 60 relief camps have been opened for those affected. Imphal East is the worst-affected district in the state. The government must ensure a steady supply of essential items for people who were already displaced by violence before they began facing the additional problem of flooding.

Bhagwan Thadani,

Mumbai

Sir — The landslide in Guwahati which claimed lives is not an isolated incident — it is the symptom of a worsening climate crisis colliding with unplanned urbanisation. Poor drainage facilities, deforestation and unplanned infrastructure in ecologically fragile regions make disaster inevitable whenever there are heavy rains. While governments take ameliorative steps after a tragedy, preventive action remains buried under bureaucracy. Will we ever be ready for unpredictable weather brought about by climate change or will history keep repeating itself?

Hasnain Rabbani,

Mumbai

Graceful winner

Sir — Dommaraju Gukesh has defeated the Norwegian grandmaster, Magnus Carlsen, in the ongoing Norway Chess tournament (“Gukesh turns tables on Carlsen”, Jun 3). This is his first win in the classical format. What Gukesh has achieved is laudable. He was outplayed by Carlsen for a large part of the game but his tenacity and calculations made the difference in the end. While Gukesh handled his victory with graceful composure, Carlsen should have shown more humility after the defeat.

Bal Govind,

Noida

Sir — The world chess champion, Dom­maraju Gukesh, must be congratulated for defeating Magnus Carlsen in the classical format, a feat which has not been achieved even by his mentor, Viswanathan Anand. Carlsen banging the table with his fist after losing reveals not only his shock and frustration but also an unsporting temperament. Not being able to control one’s anger after failing in a sporting competition is a matter of concern and shame. Gukesh has displayed and proved that composure, patience, concentration and a down-to-earth attitude can bring success.

M.C. Vijay Shankar,

Chennai

Sir — Dommaraju Gukesh registered his first-ever classical win over Magnus Carlsen, a five-time world chess champion. They came up against each other on Carlsen’s home soil in Round VI of the Norway Chess tournament in Stavanger.

Murtaza Ahmad,

Calcutta

Sir — The young Indian chess player, Dommaraju Gukesh, defeating the world champion, Magnus Carlsen, is a shining example of hope, hard work and courage.

This success teaches us that age does not define talent and that real strength lies in constant effort, determination, and self-confidence. Gukesh’s win is a message

for youngsters to not be afraid of hard work. We should all believe in our abilities and keep moving forward because with dedication and passion, nothing is impossible. This is an inspiring moment.

Mohammad Asad,

Mumbai

Dignity of labour

Sir — In our status-driven society, we often forget to acknowledge the quiet strength and the dignity of blue-collar jobs. The people who sweep our streets, build our homes, deliver our parcels, and serve food are the foundations of our daily comfort. Yet, their efforts go unappreciated. Respect should never be based on someone’s job title or uniform but on his or her hard work and honesty. Let us teach our children that all work has value and that the real worth of a person lies not in status but in service.

Shaik Arshad,

Mumbai