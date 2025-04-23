Letters to the editor: A remarkable step forward in the search for extraterrestrial life

Smell of the sea

Sir — The smell of the sea may now lead humanity into the stars. The recent discovery of dimethyl sulphide on the exoplanet, K2-18b, represents a remarkable step forward in the search for extraterrestrial life. Detected using the James Webb Telescope, DMS is a recognised biosignature on Earth that is produced by marine algae and gives the sea its signature smell. Its presence in such high concentrations suggests the potential for life beyond the solar system. However, caution is essential. The behaviour of DMS under alien conditions remains unclear and further research is necessary. This is why continued investment in space exploration must not be hindered by political decisions that threaten to slow humanity’s quest to understand its place in the universe.

ADVERTISEMENT

A.K. Chakraborty,

Guwahati

True reformer

Sir — Pope Francis championed inclusion, challenged arrogance, and reminded the Catholic Church of its duty to the downtrodden (“People’s Papa”, April 22). From climate justice to compassion for same-sex couples, he dragged ancient traditions towards modern relevance. Critics from both Left and Right remained, yet his quiet radicalism bridged faith and the pressing crises of the day. As reactionary voices grow louder worldwide, the absence of Pope Francis’s moral clarity will be felt by those whose sufferings he refused to overlook.

Ravi Ramani,

Mumbai

Sir — Even a breathless pope could not resist one last act of grace on Easter Sunday. Pope Francis’s papacy was based on compassion. In one of his most arresting descriptions of the kind of Church that he wished to create, he imagined it “as ‘a field hospital’ concerned more with those who suffer than defending its own interests”. His reformist steps met resistance, but they cracked open long-sealed doors. As the world slides towards exclusion and nationalism, his absence will echo. Few spoke so clearly, or so courageously, for those most often silenced. A shepherd to the last, he leaves behind a Church a little more like Christ’s.

Ranganathan Sivakumar,

Chennai

Sir — Pope Francis preached the gospel with one hand and held a climate report in the other. He defied the inward gaze of tradition to engage with the burning issues of today — global warming, inequality and forced migration. His stance made him a lonely but vital voice of conscience in a world tilting towards division. Although conservative in doctrine, he modelled a Church less interested in condemnation and more invested in care. His critics on both sides will remain, but history may remember him more kindly — as the pontiff who reminded the powerful that they must listen to the poor.

Dorai Ramani Suresh,

Ghaziabad

Sir — In an age of loud men with little to say, Pope Francis was quiet, yet thunderous. He took on the challenge of reforming the Vatican bureaucracy, a task he memorably compared to “cleaning the Sphinx of Egypt with a toothpick” in 2018. He exhorted the devout to love before judging, and left conservative critics clutching their rosaries. His compassion-infused papacy walked the tightrope between tradition and transformation, never pleasing all but often unsettling the powerful. Whether blessing same-sex couples or scolding polluters, he carried the cross of modern moral leadership. It may take more than a conclave to replace a pope like this.

Arshad Bastavi,

Mumbai

Sir — Pope Francis may not have dismantled the papacy, but he certainly removed the scaffolding. In unsettling conservatives with progressive gestures, he unwittingly demystified an institution long cloaked in infallibility. By drawing resistance not from secularists but from the faithful, he left the papal office more human, more fallible, and arguably more relevant. Although his reforms met limits — from Latin Mass loyalists to African bishops — they revealed a Church where debate, not deference, now reigns.

R.S. Narula,

Patiala

Sir — Not since the Reformation has a pope so reshaped the Church’s internal architecture. Pope Francis, with his gentle manner and firm authority, destabilised the last bastion of unquestioned papal rule. By confronting conservatives with the same centralising force once used against progressives, he exposed the paradoxes of a modernising papacy. His legacy is not doctrinal clarity but rather a space where faith persists despite institutional frailty. That fragility may prove fertile ground: where charisma fades, authenticity might bloom. In the twilight of his papacy, Pope Francis did not abdicate. He bore his weakness with grace and, in that, taught the world the meaning of strength.

S. Kamat,

Mysuru

Beat the heat

Sir — Heat waves strike hardest where privilege thins: the poor, women and informal workers. Heat action plans that merely advise drinking water without ensuring its access are about as useful as sunscreen at midnight. The science is clear; so too is the equity gap. If temperature rise is inevitable, then political will and public infrastructure must rise faster. Otherwise, we are simply warming up for failure. With political will and scientific clarity, we can ensure that rising temperatures do not doom our collective future.

Janga Bahadur Sunuwar,

Jalpaiguri

Amidst books

Sir — Book browsing allows individuals to enjoy the tactile experience of books, flipping through pages without the pressure of reading them fully or making a purchase. Unfortunately, many bookstores seem to view this as a nuisance, employing various tactics to discourage it. This pursuit, however, should be appreciated as an innocent pleasure, allowing for a fleeting connection with literature.

Amit Sharma,

Belagavi, Karnataka