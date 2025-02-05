Feminism for all

Bengaluru witnessed a tragic and unsettling event in December — the suicide of Atul Subhash. In his 24-page suicide note and 90-minute video, Subhash claimed that his estranged wife and her family had harassed him, detailing years of psychological and legal suffering that he ascribed to unfounded claims of sexual misconduct, domestic abuse, and even homicide. This tragedy has rekindled national discussions on mental health, gender roles, and the potential abuse of laws intended to safeguard women.

Subhash’s passing serves as a powerful reminder of the need for an inclusive approach to gender equality. Despite the remarkable strides made by feminist movements in promoting women’s rights, the next generation of feminism has to broaden its perspective to include men and boys as allies rather than as adversaries.

The present wave of feminism is advocating for intersectionality, which acknowledges that gender intersects with other identities such as race, class, and sexual orientation to create distinct forms of oppression. However, one critical issue that is often found unaddressed is the harm that patriarchal institutions cause to men.

As a result of oppressive regimes depriving women of fundamental liberties and rights, legal frameworks have been established to safeguard them. These structures,

however, can be used to stigmatise men, underlining the need to examine the legal and social systems that men encounter.

There is also the crushing weight of cultural expectations imposed on men. Men are supposed to be strong, stoic, and providers; they are not allowed to be emotionally vulnerable or fail. In patriarchal cultures, men are conditioned to associate their value with their capacity to fulfil family obligations and succeed professionally.

Subhash spoke of betrayal, helplessness, and systematic unfairness in his suicide note. He felt helpless in a system that he felt was biased against him. Subhash’s case is emblematic of a wider problem in which men who are dealing with mental health problems or legal disputes feel frequently stigmatised. Feminist campaigning has rightfully focused on women’s challenges navigating repressive structures but it is impossible to attain true equality without questioning systems that are damaging to both genders.

Debates over the possible abuse of laws intended to shield women from domestic abuse and harassment have also been rekindled by Subhash’s case. For many women stuck in violent relationships, Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code, which makes cruelty towards married women a crime, has been a lifeline. Nonetheless, there are recorded instances of this rule being abused. Subhash stated that a number of false charges were filed against him. Protecting women against violence is vital, but it’s also crucial to make sure that these safeguards aren’t used as weapons. Advocating for reforms should include demands for an equitable system in which everyone, regardless of gender, can access justice.

Feminism has to develop into a movement that includes boys and men in its discourse. This does not imply lessening the emphasis on women’s rights; rather it entails acknowledging that structural injustices affect both sexes, albeit in different ways. The same patriarchal structures that feminism aims to dismantle also adversely affect men. Adaptable concepts of manhood must be promoted by inclusive feminism in order to combat toxic masculinity. It must provide forums where men can ask for support and

show vulnerability without worrying about being judged.

Atul Subhash’s passing is a wake-up call. It should push us toward a more complex view of equality, away from oversimplified accounts of gender conflict. Building a truly inclusive movement that frees men from toxic masculinity, women from oppression, and society from the inflexible dichotomies that separate us is the next frontier for feminism.

Debarati Bhattacharya is a development sector practitioner with expertise in gender, youth empowerment, and strategic philanthropy