Fan frenzy

Sports fandom is a global phenomenon that transcends borders. It’s more than the game itself: fandom in sports is about belonging, identity, and shared experiences. But what drives this intense loyalty?

When your favourite team wins, it feels personal. This phenomenon, driven by the brain’s release of dopamine, explains the euphoric high fans experience during a victory. Dopamine, a neurotransmitter associated with pleasure and reward, creates a sense of accomplishment and joy even though the fan had no direct role in the outcome.

Empathy also plays a key role. Mirror neurons in the brain allow fans to connect deeply with the athletes they admire. Watching a player’s triumph or struggle activates these neurons, making the experience feel personal.

Biology also influences the emotional rollercoaster of fandom. Hormones like testosterone rise and fall with a team’s performance. Fans of winning teams experience a boost in testosterone, leading to feelings of confidence and pride.

At its core, sports fandom fulfils a fundamental human need: the desire to belong. For many, supporting a team provides a sense of identity and community. According to the social identity theory, people derive a portion of their self-esteem from the groups they are part of. Teams thus become an extension of the Self.

This sense of belonging is reinforced by the rituals that define fandom. Tailgating before games, singing team anthems, and donning jerseys are more than just traditions — they are acts of solidarity. These shared experiences create bonds that transcend individual differences, uniting fans in a collective identity.

Teams also function as modern-day tribes. In a world where traditional communities have fractured, teams provide a safe and structured way to channel tribal instincts.

The emotional stakes of fandom are high. When a team wins, the euphoria is palpable, creating memories that last a lifetime. Sports, therefore, taps into nostalgia, a powerful force that links fans to cherished memories. These memories deepen the emotional connection with the team. Conversely, the pain of defeat can be equally intense. Psychologists refer to this as 'CORFing' (Cutting Off Reflected Failure) wherein some fans distance themselves from their team after a loss.

But fandom also has a darker side. Rivalries can lead to hostility and violence. The longstanding feud between the Boston Red Sox and the New York Yankees and soccer hooliganism in Europe are cases in point. Fandom can even become an obsession. Spending excessive money on tickets and merchandise, neglecting personal responsibilities, or engaging in harmful behaviours are signs that the line between passion and addiction has been crossed.

The internet has revolutionised fandom. Social media platforms have created new ways for fans to connect, share, and engage. Hashtags, live-tweeting during games, and virtual watch parties have transformed how fans experience sports. Fantasy sports and e-sports have further blurred the line between spectator and participant. In fantasy leagues, fans become team managers, adding an interactive layer to their engagement. E-sports, on the other hand, have cultivated a new generation of fans, blending traditional enthusiasm for sports with the gaming culture.

These innovations notwithstanding, the essence of fandom will remain unchanged. Passion and the shared joy of cheering for something greater than oneself will continue to unite fans across the globe.