Dubious power

Dire wolves roamed this planet around 12,500 years ago but were long lost in the ashes of extinction. Now, scientists have brought them back to life through biotechnological tools. Colossal Biosciences, an American biotechnological company, has claimed that it has revived the species using genome editing technology. This revolutionary innovation opens up a new paradigm in conservation biology and species revival through technological interventions.

What is the science behind this groundbreaking de-extinction? Science now has the ability to extract traces of genetic material preserved in the fossils. These ancient DNA are often fragmented and sparse, making it challenging to work with. But ancient DNA research has made tremendous progress when it comes to understanding how species evolved, adapted and became extinct. From mammoths to dire wolves, ancient DNA is shaping the future of science.

Colossal Biosciences explored the remnants of the dire wolf in caves and river beds across America, recovering some usable DNA from two promising skeletal specimens in the La Brea Tar Pits. But the real challenge was to sequence and reconstruct it. A team of over 50 scientists collaborating in this project were able to recover 0.1% of the dire wolf genome.

But Colossal Biosciences didn’t stop just here. It exploited this lead to insert specific ‘edits’ into the gray wolf genome through advanced multiplex genome editing technology, which allows scientists to introduce precise alterations in the genome. The result was three litters of ‘de-extincted’ dire wolves. One of the genes edited in this project is LCORL that accounts for the wide range of size variations in different breeds of dogs. A precise editing in this gene brought back the enormous size of the dire wolves. Other edits resulted in a more robust build, stronger jaws, and enhanced olfactory senses. In essence, the scientists have created a version of the dire wolf that resembles the extinct species in appearance but it’s still a gray wolf with modified genes.

De-extinction is revolutionising the field of biotechnology. But it also raises questions from the ecological perspective. Consider the following argument. Plants trap solar energy through photosynthesis. Herbivores consume these plants, transferring energy up the chain. Carnivores and omnivores then prey on herbivores, becoming secondary and tertiary consumers. These, in turn, are preyed upon by apex consumers at the top of the food chain. Dire wolves were apex consumers in the palaeoecological context. If they are re-introduced into the present ecosystem, they will possibly compete with existing apex predators like the gray wolf, mountain lion or coyote for resource and habitat. This competition could lead to shifts in the distribution, behaviour, and population dynamics of these species. In fact, reintroducing any extinct species will create interference with the ecological niche of extant species and destabilise the entire ecosystem. Another factor to consider is that our present climate differs from the palaeoclimate. The revived species might find it difficult to adapt to the modern environment increasing their dependence on human care. Critics also argue that such a techno-scientific approach to reverse the extinction process might send the message that extinction is reversible and that habitat destruction is acceptable. It is, therefore, important to remember that any major intervention in nature holds risks of unforeseen consequences.