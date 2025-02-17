Bridge the gap

The decision by Canterbury Christ Church University, Kent, to discontinue English literature degrees at the undergraduate level from September 2025 marks a significant shift in academic priorities. Goldsmiths, University of London, is also cutting its Black British Literature and Black British History master’s programmes, while Oxford Brookes University and Surrey University are downsizing staff in several humanities departments, including History, English and Music.

Universities often cite financial pressures and waning student interest as reasons for discontinuing certain programmes, particularly in the arts and the humanities. English literature courses, once considered a cornerstone of liberal education, are increasingly seen as less ‘practical’ compared to STEM disciplines. The job market’s emphasis on technical skills and data-driven roles overshadows the intangible yet profound benefits of studying literature.

Another factor is the cultural and demographic shift in student preferences. In a world increasingly shaped by immediate outcomes, the long-term intellectual and ethical rewards of a literature degree may appear abstract. Additionally, the rise in tuition fees in the United Kingdom has made students more cautious about their returns on investment, steering them toward courses with clear career pathways.

Can the waning interest in literature also be attributed to the growing influence of social media and its impact on attention spans? Studies suggest that the average human attention span has declined significantly in the last two decades, partly due to the rise of digital technologies. Literature demands patience and depth. Reading a voluminous Charles Dickens novel or analysing a complex play by Shakespeare requires cognitive and emotional investments that social media inherently discourages. The dopamine-driven cycles of likes, comments, and shares stand in stark contrast to the quiet, introspective pleasures of reading. For a generation raised on these platforms, literature might seem irrelevant, a relic of slower times incompatible with the hyperactive, visual culture of today.

Cultural loss

The erosion of English literature programmes is not just an academic loss but also a cultural one. Literature connects us across time and space, offering insights into the human condition that remain relevant regardless of era or geography. Moreover, literature develops critical skills. By engaging with multiple perspectives, grappling with ambiguity, and empathising with diverse characters, students of literature learn to navigate complexity — a skill that is arguably more essential now than ever.

The concern is not about the survival of literature but its diminished role in shaping public consciousness. If universities stop supporting literature, it could become a niche interest. This shift might lead to a cultural decline.

Universities and educators must adapt to these changing times. Integrating technology into the curriculum can attract tech-savvy students. Moreover, addressing the perception of impracticality is crucial. Institutions must showcase how literature graduates excel in fields like journalism, public relations, law, and even technology where creativity and communication are invaluable. Finally, fostering a culture that values slow, reflective learning as a counterbalance to digital overload is essential.

The task ahead is to bridge the gap between the timeless relevance of literary study and the demands of a modern, attention-fragmented world. By doing so, we can ensure that the treasures of English literature are not lost to future generations but rediscovered in new and innovative ways.