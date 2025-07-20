BJP forced to postpone election of a new Tripura BJP president

Power play

The Bharatiya Janata Party is a cadre-based outfit with a centralised organisational structure. Since 2014, the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah duo has turned this centralisation into an iron grip. However, their grip is gradually loosening after nearly two decades. The reasons for this are the entry of the party’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, in decision-making roles when it comes to organisational appointments and factional rifts in the party’s state units. While the appointment of a new national party president has been delayed due to wider differences between the BJP and the RSS, infighting has reared its ugly head even in a small state like Tripura. The feud forced the BJP to postpone the election of a new Tripura BJP president after announcing the dates. It has been over a fortnight since the election was postponed and differences still persist over who should be the next state president. A tussle between the current chief minister, Manik Saha, and his predecessor, Biplab Deb, seems to be the reason for the delay. The central leadership had decided on a candidate who is close to Deb and a veto by Saha held up the poll. Saha wants someone from his lobby to be the next boss of the Tripura BJP.

ADVERTISEMENT

Get the message

The BJP member of Parliament, Nishikant Dubey, known for his hate-filled speeches against opponents, has said that the party would not be able to win even 150 seats in the Lok Sabha without Narendra Modi. He asserted that Modi should continue to lead the BJP not just till 2029, when the next general elections are due, but beyond that to realise the dream of a ‘Viksit Bharat’ in 2047. Many in the BJP and the wider sangh parivar feel that the MP from Godda has been deployed by the current dispensation to send a message to the RSS chief, Mohan Bhagwat. At a recent event, Bhagwat used the views of a late RSS ideologue to stress the need for leaders to step aside after attaining the age of 75 to make way for the younger generation. The remarks were seen as a nudge to Modi, who turns 75 this September.

Close huddle

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, visited Thiruvananthapuram on Friday. The purpose of his hurried trip was to meet the veteran Congress leader, AK Antony, who, at 84, is mostly confined to his humble dwelling in the capital of Kerala. Rahul Gandhi was accompanied by a posse of Congress bigwigs. To everyone’s surprise, Rahul Gandhi dismissed everyone else and spoke privately with Antony for 15 minutes. Sources say that the duo had a serious

discussion about the political situation in Kerala, which is slated for local-body elections in December and legislative assembly poll next summer. The leaders accompanying Rahul Gandhi were caught unawares when they were denied entry into Anjanam, Antony’s home. They had nothing to do but wait patiently outside, along with a large contingent of mediapersons.

Catch the mole

The Congress workers’ meeting held near Guwahati on July 16 was a huge success, according to party sources. Attended by the AICC president, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, the party’s all-out attack on the Assam CM, Himanta Biswa Sarma, became a talking point. The Congress asserted that Sarma would be sent to jail after the assembly polls.

However, even before Rahul Gandhi made the remark about Sarma, the latter had taken to social media to reveal what was discussed in the Congress’s meeting. Sarma claimed that Congressmen shared the information with him. This shows the extent of Sarma’s reach within his former party 10 years after he parted ways with it. Congress insiders said the party leadership needs to identify and act against the moles before next year’s assembly polls.

Under pressure

The Odisha CM, Mohan Charan Majhi, who is also the state home minister, is under pressure following the nationwide uproar over the death of a student of Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College, Balasore who set herself ablaze after failing to get justice in a case of sexual harassment. The tragedy followed a string of sexual assault cases in the state in the last few months, providing ammunition to the Opposition. Both the Biju Janata Dal and the Congress have been organising campaigns targeting the poor law and order situation in the state.

About turn

The BJP government in Delhi is drawing flak for personal extravagance with public money — a charge the party levelled against the previous Aam Aadmi Party government. The BJP dispensation has hiked the allowance for cabinet members to buy mobile phones: 1.25 lakh rupees for ministers and Rs 1.5 lakh for the CM. After public outrage, the government cancelled a tender to renovate the two bungalows allotted to the CM, Rekha Gupta. The AAP questioned the BJP’s extravagance and claimed it is yet to deliver on its poll promises.