Be grim: Editorial on US waging war in West Asia and the philosophy behind Trump's moves

Momus, the Greek god of irony, must be quietly chuckling at the fact that March is National Optimism Month in the United States of America. After all, can there be greater irony than the month dedicated to optimism coinciding with the US waging war in West Asia? But such irony is clearly lost on Donald Trump, who has long embraced what he calls an optimistic, action-oriented vision of national renewal while dismissing critics as “perennial prophets of doom”.

This phrase is intended as an insult. But the supposed prophets of doom have had a long intellectual lineage. Philosophers have spent centuries asking whether pessimism offers a clearer understanding of the human condition than optimism. Their conclusions are uncomfortable but difficult to ignore in an era defined by war, climate instability and political fragmentation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arthur Schopenhauer, the patron saint of pessimism, built his philosophy around a simple but unsettling observation: human beings are adept at telling themselves stories of progress even as the same patterns of suffering recur with quiet regularity. Wars are framed as necessary, crises as temporary disruptions, injustices as unfortunate exceptions. The optimistic narrative is always that things are improving in the long run. Schopenhauer’s intervention was to question that comfort. He argued that suffering is not an irregular occurrence in an otherwise well-ordered world, but a persistent feature of it. This shift in perspective has ethical consequences. If suffering is treated as incidental, it can be minimised, rationalised or deferred to the margins. But when recognised as a structural problem, suffering demands attention. Pessimism, in this sense, refuses the moral convenience of pain being justified by promises of eventual progress.

This philosophical thought is backed by scientific research. Psychological studies show that pessimists who anticipate failure tend to prepare more carefully, rehearse contingencies, and avoid predictable mistakes. Pessimism, then, is a strategy of preparation. For instance, climate policy shaped by optimism tends to rely on future solutions rather than present constraints. A pessimistic assessment, on the other hand, can instigate action. Once the situation is recognised as dire, half-measures appear inadequate. Climate activism among the youth is driven by exactly such pessimism about the future of the world. Greta Thunberg, to cite an example, does not promise that everything will improve. In fact, she insists that failure is likely if current trends continue. Yet, that message has mobilised millions. Thunberg treats anxiety as a rational

response to a crisis rather

than as a psychological flaw

to be managed. In doing so,

she gives their concern the political language that is necessary.

Ironically, the language of optimism often resists honesty — preferring assurance to accuracy, narrowing the space for serious engagement with risk — while the dismissal of the ‘prophets of doom’ risks political servitude by delegitimising critique. The Indian prime minister spares no opportunity to accuse the Congress leader, Rahul Gandhi, of indulging in a “politics of negativity”. The phrase does more than describe disagreement. It signals that critique itself is suspect, that raising uncomfortable questions reflects a lack of faith rather than a demand for accountability. Optimism — the achhe din rhetoric — protects existing narratives from uncomfortable scrutiny. Pessimism, by contrast, keeps scrutiny alive. It asks whether the future being promised is plausible and questions whether current institutions are capable of addressing structural problems.

In a month dedicated to optimism, cheering for the prophets of doom may appear contrarian. But the prophets of doom are, at the very least, asking the right question: what if the situation is as serious as it appears?