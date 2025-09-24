Zubeen Garg’s last rites held with full state honours as Assam mourns music legend

The last rites of singer-composer Zubeen Garg were performed at Sonapur near Guwahati on Tuesday afternoon with full state honours, hours after a second post-mortem was conducted at the Guwahati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) amid rising demands for clarity on his sudden death in Singapore.

A sea of mourners, across caste, creed and community, turned the farewell into an outpouring of grief and music.

ADVERTISEMENT

His soulful ballad Mayabini Ratir Bukut became an anthem during the funeral, echoing across the cremation ground as thousands bid farewell to the singer who united Assam in grief as he had in life with his music.

At the Sonapur cremation site, chants reverberated as his sister Palme Borthakur lit the pyre. His wife Garima Garg broke down as admirers joined in, moved by the songs of love, longing, pain and protest that defined his career.

Music connoisseur Ronnie Bora from Noonmati summed up the mood: “Death is inevitable, but some people don’t die. They live on through their creations. Zubeen is one of them. Talking about him in the past tense will be difficult. The grief is deeply personal and spontaneous.”

He added: “When everyone hums Mayabini in unison, the song he wanted played when he died, it shows his hold on his admirers. His demise brought Assam to a standstill. His music has beaten death. He leaves behind a legacy unmatched in scale and spirit.”

The last rites were performed with a 21-gun salute, in the presence of Union minister Kiren Rijiju, who represented the Centre. Tributes poured in from across communities, symbolised by the gamosas and traditional scarves draped on his glass casket.

Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X: “This one picture defines Zubeen’s life — earning the love of every community in Assam and living by that philosophy till the end.”

The singer’s last journey began late. A second post-mortem was conducted at GMCH on Tuesday morning after public demand for clarity on the cause of death. The state government acceded, citing widespread sentiment.

After the procedure, his body was taken to Sarusajai for public homage, before the final 17km journey to Sonapur, where a memorial will be built. Along the route, mourners showered flowers, sprinted alongside the flower-decked ambulance and chanted his name.

The government arranged live streaming of the rites to allow wider participation and to deter mischief-makers.

Protesters in Jorhat, Zubeen’s hometown, blocked NH37 demanding his body be brought back. The government, after consultations with the family, decided on Guwahati for cremation, but announced a second memorial in Jorhat. Police cracked down late Monday to clear blockades, arresting four.

Normalcy has since returned, but grief lingers. “There will never be another Zubeen,” Sarma said. “We will forever keep you alive through your songs and thoughts. Om Shanti.”