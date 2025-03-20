Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh aides held under National Security Act set for Punjab transfer

All seven detainees held under the National Security Act (NSA) in Dibrugarh jail in connection with cases involving Waris Punjab De chief and jailed MP Amritpal Singh since 2023 have been handed over to the Punjab police, sources said on Wednesday.

The formalities for their transit remand to Punjab are nearly complete.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 25-member Punjab police team arrived in Dibrugarh on Monday, and the detainees were handed over in groups of two and three over the past three days. They are expected to leave for Punjab in the coming days, barring any last-minute changes, the sources added.

The AAP-led Punjab government announced on Sunday that it would not extend the NSA on these seven detainees, who are associates of Amritpal Singh.

The NSA was extended for a year in 2023 and 2024 for all ten detainees lodged in Dibrugarh jail. However, the act will remain in force for Amritpal Singh, his uncle Harjit Singh, and Papalpreet Singh until the government reviews their cases upon renewal.

The detention of Amritpal Singh and the two others is set to expire in March and April, respectively.

The seven detainees being transferred to Punjab are Daljit Singh Kalsi, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh, and Gurinderpal Singh.