Tripura to get global waterway connectivity, says Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Wednesday said the Centre has been working to provide global waterway connectivity to Tripura.

“The Union ministry of ports, shipping and waterways has started taking steps to develop a waterway through Gomati river in South Tripura district to connect with the Bay of Bengal,” he said during a press conference here.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sonowal said the Centre has been working to connect the northeastern state with the Bay of Bengal through Bangladesh. “The waterway will not be restricted to Bangladesh only, it will go to Kolkata, Paradip, Visakhapatnam and even Sittwe port in Myanmar,” the Union minister of ports, shipping and waterways said.

Sittwe is a deep water port in Myanmar’s Rakhine state and is part of the Kaladan Multimodal Transit Transport Point (KMTTP) which connects India’s Northeast with the Bay of Bengal. The port is a key component of India’s Act East Policy.

“We want to give global waterway connectivity to Tripura because it has the ability to produce a lot of goods for the global market. We are developing jetties from Udaipur to Sonamura (Indian side) to connect the northeastern state with Bay of Bengal,” he added.

Sonowal also heaped praise on the Union Budget, terming it as “decisive for growth and development.”

“The Union budget is decisive for growth, development and infrastructure building which laid the foundation stone for Viksit Bharat by 2047,” he said.

The minister said a fertiliser factory with a capacity of producing 12.50 lakh MT is coming up in Assam. “This will not only serve the purpose of Assam and Northeast, but also find market in our neighbouring country. The farmers of the region will be immensely benefited,” he added.